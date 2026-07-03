Jr. NBA Trafalgar Square Tournament: When is it? & How do you go?

Jr. NBA Trafalgar Square Tournament: When is it? & How do you go? Picture: Press Release

The NBA is coming to London for an extra-special tournament in one of London’s most iconic locations. But what and when is it? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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The NBA is bringing the energy to central London this summer with the Jr. NBA 3v3 Finals taking over Trafalgar Square this July.

It’s set to be a big day of basketball, atmosphere, and entertainment in one of London’s most iconic locations.

Schools from all across London will go head-to-head in a fast-paced 3x3 tournament, with the event designed to celebrate young talent and inspire more young people to get involved in the sport.

Basketball is the second most popular team sport in the country, with the fast-paced 3v3 format played with three team members (from a squad of six) on court at any one time.

NBA Jr. Picture: Getty Images

The court is smaller than a traditional basketball court, and the duration of games makes it easier for more children to play.

With live action across the day, plus activations on site, it promises to be a fun and lively event for basketball fans and visitors alike.

When is the Jr. NBA Trafalgar Square Tournament? & How do you go?

Jr. NBA. Picture: Getty Images

The event is on July 3rd.

It takes place from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm.

The Jr. NBA 3v3 Finals event itself is free to attend and watch, making it an easy way for people to experience the excitement of the NBA in the heart of the capital.