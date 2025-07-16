Joyner Lucas’ ‘Nobody Cares’ Skepta diss track full lyrics - Inside the UK vs UK rap beef

Joyner Lucas’ ‘Nobody Cares’ Skepta diss track full lyrics - Inside the UK vs UK rap beef. Picture: Alamy and Instagram

Joyner Lucas, an American rapper, is the first to respond with music in the ongoing UK vs US rap debate, initiated by Skepta and then further ignited by Drake. But what are the lyrics to this diss track?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joyner Lucas is the first American rapper to respond following BBK’s Skepta calling out American rappers for not being as good as British rappers, with his diss track ‘Nobody Cares’.

The track, released on 15th July, throws direct shots at the idea of the UK rap scene even touching the US in the controversial debate, as well as coming for UK G.O.A.T. Skepta directly.

The grime rapper initially released ‘Friendly Fire’, a track throwing shots at Joyner, following the American's taunting tweet.

Joyner tweeted on 4th July in response to Skepta’s suggestion: “The moment I’ve been waiting for… say the word, Joyner Lucas vs @Skepta. #UKvsUS."

Joyner Lucas. Picture: Alamy

Drake, at his performance at Wireless Festival, added even more flames to the fire when he said: “London rappers are the best lyricists in the world. No disrespect to America, but nobody in the world can outrap London rappers. This is the highest level, this is what I aspire to be.”

This debate is sure to cause a chain of events across the global rap scene, with big names giving their two pence.

But what has Joyner said in his latest drop, ‘Nobody Cares’?

DRAKE ENDS THE UK VS US DEBATE 🚨



“London rappers are the best lyricists in the world”



“No disrespect to America but nobody in the world can outrap London rappers”



“This is the highest level, this is what I aspire to be” pic.twitter.com/GPQSabUE06 — UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) July 12, 2025

Full Lyrics of ‘Nobody Cares’ by Joyner Lucas

'Nobody Cares' album artwork. Picture: Instagram via @joynerlucas

[Intro]

Ayy, yeah, yeah

Yeah, smoke, ayy, yeah, ayy, smoke, ayy, smoke (Yeah)

I want smoke, I want smoke, I want smoke, I want smoke (Ayy, Joyner, brrt)

[Verse 1]

Who want smoke? Gimme the b***t, I'm ready to blaze a corpse (Do it)

After this song is over, I never wan' hear this debate no more (For real)

I ain't wanna do it, but somebody told me he saying my name, it's war (Joyner)

I wanna know what d***s you taking and what do you take me for?

Maybe you mad 'cause you ain't got buzz up in the UK no more (You mad)

I heard your career just ain't what it was and you don't get paid no more (Facts)

If you wanna fеature, n***a, just say it, but you gotta pay me for it (Say that)

And after I body you, I don't want you еver saying my name anymore (Grrt-grrt)

I know you putting your flag all on your back, now you gotta carry it (Aha)

If somebody holding it down, it shouldn't be you, it's time to be serious (Serious)

I know you hate being home, you come to the States and try to be arrogant (Yeah)

I bet you sit in your room and secretly wish that you was American (Ahh)

Soon as I heard your diss, was shaking my head, the sh*t was hilarious (Trash)

Ain't even wanna respond, but n****s in London told me take care of it (Yeah, grrt, grrt, grrah!)

You keep on saying my name, you digging the grave that you gon' get buried in (B***h)

Everyone back in your country looking at you like you an embarrassment, I'm bout to perish 'em (Grrt, grrt, grrah!)

I gotta, I gotta make 'em respect this s**t, put that on your life, I bet this s**t (Brrt)

You lyrically better than no one I know, not even no one on the Freshman List

I love the UK, but that's just it, I really hope you ain't the best there is (Grrt, grrt)

'Cause all of my life, I never heard nobody tell me to put on that Skepta s**t (Grrah!)

When you gon' finally accept this s**t? You not on my level, don't test this s**t (Grrt, grrt)

I know that you thinking it's friendly fire, but I'm not one of your friends and s**t (Boom-boom)

You shoulda hit up of your friends, lil' b***h, go call up Dave and Central, b***h

For me, you gon' need the Avengers, b***h, go tell 'em that Joyner done sent you, b***h (Grrt, grrt, grrah!) [Chorus]

[Chorus]

Nobody cares you was that n***a back in the days

You only popping in the UK, but we don't play your s**t in the States (Nobody cares, woah, woah)

Nobody cares how many women that you played (Yeah)

Or how many bullets that you sprayed or who bringing you out on stage (Nobody cares, grrat)

Nobody cares if you sat with all the GOATs

Or how many tags on your coats, or how many n****s that you know (We don't care, uh, uh)

Nobody cares about how you and Drizzy are close

Or how you invented UK Rap, but still ain't top ten on your Coast, n***a (Grrat, woo)

[Verse 2]

What made you think it's a bright idea to swing at a n***a with stamina? (Huh?)

You throwing jabs and punches and swinging for nothing cause you never landing 'em (Bang)

I heard that, all of a sudden, you're Muslim, f**k it, I'm 'bout to go ham on him (Word)

If you a demon, well, b***h, I'm the devil, I hope that you ready to dance with 'em (Grrat)

I know I probably took it somewhere that's past the level of making it right (Baow, boom)

I hope that when you respond, the record is hard and maybe you'll make it a fight (Huh, grrat, grrat, boom)

I bet as soon as you hear this s**t, you'll probably be thinking bout taking a flight (Ayy, boom)

I got fans in London, but after this song, they probably gon' hate me for life (Life, yikes)

The pistol black, your face get lit

The clip is packed, so make a wish, I'll go to your town, I'll take a trip (Boom-boom)

I'll wipe you down and take your pic, my money is blue, I'm way too rich (Boom-boom, boom)

I made too much like way too quick, your music sucks, you make me sick

Pass the plate, I'm starving, what is this s**t you starting? Blah-blah-blah

Send n****s up in your apartment, use your head as a target- grah-grah-grah

I ain't that n***a to start, but I laugh at you and your garbage, ha-ha-ha

Go to Tottenham, I'm marching, that's where I'll leave your carcass, pow-pow-pow (Grrat!)[Chorus]

[Chorus]

Nobody cares you was that n***a back in the days

You only popping in the UK, but we don't play your s**t in the States (Nobody cares, woah, woah)

Nobody cares how many women that you played (Yeah)

Or how many bullets that you sprayed or who bringing you out on stage (Nobody cares, grrat)

Nobody cares if you sat with all the GOATs

Or how many tags on your coats, or how many n****s that you know (We don't care, uh, uh)

Nobody cares about how you and Drizzy are close

Or how you invented UK Rap, but still ain't top ten on your Coast, n***a (Grrat)