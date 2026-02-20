How is Jordyn Woods related to Will & Jaden Smith?

Jordyn Woods announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, by sharing an intimate video of her sharing the news with her close friends and family. Fans were surprised to see Jaden Smith in the video – so, is Jordyn Woods related to Will & Jaden Smith? Here are all the details.

Jordyn Woods' family react to engagement

Jordyn Woods is recently engaged to her NBA boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, and fans were surprised to see Jaden Smith make a cameo in her announcement video, leaving them to wonder if the influencer is related to the Smiths.

The 28-year-old is most-known for her friendship with Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian family, it being clouded by an alleged cheating scandal that caused them to fall out, before reconciling in recent years.

Jordyn was often seen by the Kylie Beauty owner through her iconic King Kylie era, appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She has been dating Karl-Anthony since 2020, sharing their engagement news on Christmas Day 2025.

On February 19th, Jordyn shared a video of her FaceTiming friends and family to show off her huge ring.

The first person featured was none other than Jaden Smith, so how do they know each other?

Jordyn’s dad, John Wood, worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

John passed away when the 28-year-old was only 19.

She has said that she views Will Smith and Jada-Pinkett Smith as an uncle and aunt, growing up around their kids Jaden and Willow.

Under her post, Will even commented celebrating the news.

He wrote: “WOW Congrats, Jordyn!!”They are very close, with them being friends with her late-father before she was even born.

On her 21st birthday, the Men In Black star even shared a birthday post to his 69 million Instagram followers, featuring a picture of him hugging a young Jordyn.

He captioned the photo: “Happy 21st Jordy! I am proud of All that you Are, and excited by the prospects of what you will Become!”