Jordyn Woods announces plans to drop debut album in 2020

Jordyn Wooda reveals she will be dropping an album. Picture: Getty

Model Jordyn Woods has revealed that she is planning to drop an album "as soon as possible" this year.

Jordyn Woods has revealed that she's planning to release an album during a recent interview.

Kylie Jenner's ex-BBF Jordyn Woods, showed the world her musical talent on Fox's reality singing competition show "The Masked Singer", where she was dressed as a Kangaroo.

After Jordyn was eliminated from the show, she announced that she is planning to pursue her “passion project” and release an album.

During her interview with ET, Jordyn Woods opened up about pursuing her music career.

“I have not been able to get to the studio. But as soon as everything clears up and we can leave again and I can get to the studio, that is as soon as you guys will get [an album],” she told the publication.

She added “Hopefully before the end of 2020. And I’m talking, like, as soon as possible.”

The 22-year-old star's supporters were won over by her performance as it was the first debut of her vocals. She was later urged to start making music by fans.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Woods said “I definitely don’t think people thought I could sing, but everyone has their opinion. Sometimes people [are] like, ‘What is her talent?'”.

Woods continued “You can be an influencer, I’ve filmed movies and I have my own businesses, but people are still like, ‘Okay, so what’s your talent?’ As if entrepreneurship isn’t enough."

She added "I wanted to show people a different side of me that even I didn’t know existed before doing the show.”

Woods made it to the top eight before being eliminated. “I wish I made it to the finale. I probably would have done a few more upbeat songs or something that I could add a little more choreography to,” she said.

“I think that my next song was going to be ‘All the Stars’ by SZA and Kendrick Lamar. I would’ve loved to do that ’cause I was gonna rap a little bit.”

Jordyn has plans to hit the studio and wants to release music independently “I’m going to most likely start my own label and be signed under myself rather than going to a label,” she said.

She credits her longtime friend Jaden Smith for inspiring her to pursue music. “Jaden’s been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning,” she said of the “Icon” rapper.

Jordyn began to explain how she got into making music.

“Last year, when I was just in the house, I started writing and teaching myself how to play the piano and he’s one of the first people that was like, ‘Jordyn, where’s the album?’ And this was before I even went on the show or anything.”

Woods has many friends within the music industry including Megan Thee Stallion and has appeared in music videos for Rick Ross and Gunna.