Who is Jordyn Woods? Age, net worth, and famous parents

Who is Jordyn Woods? Age, net worth, and famous parents. Picture: Getty Images

Jordyn Woods just got married in a grand wedding to her husband, Karl Anthony Towns, with her ex-best friend Kylie Jenner in attendance. But who is Jordyn Woods' dad? What is her net worth? & How old is she?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Jordyn Woods is known for her friendship with Kylie Jenner and recent star-studded wedding to her fiancé Karl Anthony Towns – but how old is she? Who are her parents? & What is Jordyn Woods’ net worth?

The fashion designer first came to the limelight because of her close relationship to the Kardashian family, being joined at the hip with her ex-best friend Kylie Jenner.

Famously though, their fallout was perhaps one of the most dramatic in reality TV history, after it was revealed that Khloe Kardashian’s partner, Tristan Thompson, had kissed Jordyn.

Jordyn Woods & Kylie Jenner. Picture: Getty Images

The pair fell out, but have since rekindled, with a friend seen supporting the model at her recent wedding.

But what else is there to know about Jordyn Woods?

Here are all the details.

How old is Jordyn Woods?

Jordyn Woods. Picture: Getty Images

Jordyn is 28 years old.

She was born on September 23rd, 1997.

What is Jordyn Woods' net worth in 2026?

The 28-year-old had a viral moment in 2026 after her fashion brand, ‘Woods by Jordyn’, was attributed to her husband’s NBA-league win, after her handbag was coined their lucky charm.

Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns. Picture: Getty Images

Alongside her own brand, she also models and has had several brand partnerships.

Back in 2020, she was estimated to be worth $6 million.

However, it is bound to be far more than that right now, especially with the recent boost to her brand.

Who are Jordyn Woods’ parents?

Jordyn Woods and her family. Picture: Instagram via @jordynwoods

Jordyn comes from a reasonably wealthy family, with her dad, John Woods, famously being a sound engineer who worked on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

He passed away in 2017, and actor Will Smith has been very open about the closeness he and his family still has with Jordyn.

Her mum is Elizabeth Woods, who is a talent and brand manager, managing both her daughter Jodie and Jordyn.