Who is Joie Chavis? Age, Instagram, career, net worth & more

Who is Joie Chavis? Age, Instagram, career, net worth & more. Picture: Getty

The model was spotted kissing Diddy on a watch in Italy. Here's everything we know about the Instagram star...

Diddy and Joie Chavis became trending on Twitter after photos of the pair kissing on a boat in Italy appeared online.

Fans were in shock after photos showed the pair looking coupled up on what seemed to be a "baecation".

Diddy And Joie Chavis Were Caught Lockin' Lips In Italy! (Exclusive Photos) https://t.co/1l6FJMBtte — KandyJ (@KandyJ1) September 8, 2021

American blog TheShadeRoom shared photos of the pair sharing a smooch on a watch. Many fans were shocked as it was believed that Diddy was dating Yung Miami.

But fans want to know – who is Joie Chavis?