Are John Boyega & Tae Heckard married?

Are John Boyega & Tae Heckard married? Picture: Getty Images

John Boyega, the star of Star Wars and Attack the Block, has a rather private love life, but now it seems he could have confirmed that he has married his rumoured girlfriend, Tae Heckard. So who is John Boyega’s ‘wife’? & Is he married?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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John Boyega and Tae Heckard are a super private Hollywood couple, both known for their movies Star Wars and ATL, but are the couple married? Who is John Boyega’s wife?

The couple was first linked in early 2025, after a fan shared a picture from Disneyland that showed the celebrities looking coupley.

However, the pair had never actually confirmed the romance, opting to keep fans out of the loop with their love lives.

John Boyega & Tae Heckard. Picture: Getty Images

But now, at long last, it seems that a marriage confirmation has arrived in the form of an Instagram ‘hard-launch’.

While over the last few months both John and Tae were seen separately wearing wedding bands that looked very similar, there was no hard proof.

However, the model and actress shared a post showing off her two rings, and slipped amongst them was a picture of herself posing in the reflection of the They Cloned Tyrone star’s sunglasses.

Their matcing rings. Picture: Getty Images

There was also a generated image of the couple, which is actually believed to be the first image of them together that they’ve posted.

The drawing features the blushing couple holding hands, quite literally surrounded by stars and rainbows, alluding to how happy the couple has been.

Tae captioned the post: “I've only had one thought for a couple of months......1.u know what's diabolical? having plans on Saturday AND Sunday.”

John responded to the caption in the comments; he wrote: “So this is why you cook Pounded yam and egusi on Saturdays?? A tactical weapon of mass plan-cancelling. I'm onto you lover.”

Tae Heckard's Instagrma post. Picture: Instagram via @lashontae

The reference to the model as ‘lover’ serves as one of the first acknowledgements of the pair being romantically involved, and with the matching rings, it seems very definite that the pair are married.

Fans are overjoyed for the pair, and are taking the shred of confirmation and running with it!

One fan commented: “Our wife! Thank you for loving Boyega too well! That man was gushing about you at our screening yesterday 😍😍 love from london! ❤️❤️”

Another said: “Love the gentle update, purr.😌”