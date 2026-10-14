John Boyega: Age, children & net worth

John Boyega: Age, children & net worth. Picture: Getty Images

John Boyega shared the news of his first child with his wife, Tae Heckhard. The Star Wars actor is known for starring in multiple Hollywood movies. But how old is John Boyega? Is he married? & How many kids does he have?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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John Boyega is one of the most recognisable Black British actors, known for his roles in Star Wars and Attack the Block, and has recently gone public with his wife, Lashontae Heckard, whom he shares a child with – but how old is he? What is John Boyega’s net worth & how many children does he have?

The British star is known for his powerful Hollywood roles, keeping his private life rather private.

However, he has recently given fans a look at his family life, revealing he had been secretly married to Tae Heckhard, as well as having welcomed his first child.

John Boyega. Picture: Getty Images

But what is there to know about the actor himself?

Here are all the details.

How old is John Boyega?

John Boyega. Picture: Getty Images

John Boyega was born on March 17th, 1992.

He is 34 years old.

His wife, Tae, is 48 years old.

What is John Boyega’s net worth in 2026?

John Boyega. Picture: Getty Images

The actor has seen great growth in his career, admitting he only had £45 in his bank account before landing his role in Star Wars.

As of 2026, he is believed to be worth $8 million (£6 million).

How many kids does John Boyega have? & Is he married?

John Boyega. Picture: Getty Images

John only recently revealed that he welcomed his first child in private.

In the same social media post on Instagram, he confirmed the online rumours of his marriage to Tae Heckard.

He wrote: “Our bundle of joy has been with us for some time now, but thank you for all the well wishes…Back to feeding this big baby!”