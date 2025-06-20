Joey Bada$$ and Serayah: From welcoming baby to how long they’ve been together

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah: From welcoming baby to how long they’ve been together. Picture: Getty Images

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah truly give the couple goals fantasy, but with the announcement of their pregnancy and engagement, where did it all begin? Here is a complete timeline of the couple’s relationship.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah announced the birth of their baby boy to their fans in June 2025, which is super exciting news for the couple.

The couple has been together for quite a while now, with both of the celebs having their own successful careers as individuals, it is no surprise that they are blossoming together.

With news of an engagement and their new bundle of joy, it is only right to take a trip down memory lane and see exactly where this couple first met.

When did Joey Bada$$ and Serayah meet?

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah. Picture: Getty Images

The pair first met when they were introduced by friends at a party; however, it wasn’t that simple for this romance story.It took a few years for their relationship to blossom into its final form, allegedly rekindling the romance in early 2022.

It didn’t take long for public speculation to build after the model and actress starred in Joey’s music video for his song ‘Show Me’.

They eventually put the rumours to bed by announcing their relationship publicly whilst on vacation in St. Lucia, to their adoring fans.

When did Serayah and Joey Bada$$ announce their pregnancy & welcome their baby?

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah. Picture: Getty Images

Serayah announced she was pregnant in February 2025, but announced it in a very unconventional way!

Taking to the New York Fashion Week runway, she revealed her bump for the first time in a pretty viral moment!

Sharing in an interview, the actress revealed she found out about the pregnancy whilst on set!

The couple then shared the baby’s gender in early May, sharing in an exclusive interview with Essence that they were having a baby boy!

They later announced his birth in an Instagram post in June.Joey already has a daughter, but this is his first baby with Serayah.

When did Serayah and Joey Bada$$ get engaged?

Joey and Serayah got engaged in May, in a far less discreet way than the pregnancy.

In a post to TikTok, the actress dances around in the video, and eagle-eyed fans spotted the glistening ring.Joey then released a diss-track against Ray Vaughn, around the same time, in which he referred to Serayah as his fiancée.

So this couple has a super exciting year ahead as new parents and wedding preparations surely kicking off – we will keep you up to date with all of the happenings of their relationships, as the excitement takes over!