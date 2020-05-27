Jimmy Fallon responds as resurfaced "blackface" skit sparks outrage

Jimmy Fallon responds to "blackface" controversy. Picture: Getty/NBC

Jimmy Fallon was slammed on Twitter after a video of him wearing "blackface" on Saturday Night Live resurfaced.

Following Doja Cat's apology following racist allegations just days after Lana Del Ray was 'cancelled' after being accused of making a racist statement, Jimmy Fallon has now been dragged on Twitter after a resurfaced video showed him wearing"blackface".

The video in question from Saturday Night Live sees Jimmy Fallon dressed up as fellow presented and comedian Chris Rock with his skin painted.

Jimmy Fallon slammed as resurfaced "blackface" video sparks outrage. Picture: Getty

Jimmy Fallon's skit was filmed back in 2000 and after it resurfaced and he was widely slammed on social media, the comic respond and apologised for his "unquestionably offensive decision".

Fallon tweeted, "In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this."

He added, "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."

The reaction to Jimmy Fallon's apology were divided, with some people claiming that a 20 yearold comedy sketch shouldn't be offending peopl ein 2020, whilst others suggested it wasn't acceptable then and isn't now.

I'm gonna say this, it wasn't cool. Even back then it wasn't cool. What is important is growth. Owning up to the mistakes, learning from them, and not just moving on but using it as a chance to teach others. We love you, but you're right. There is no excuse. — Thirteen Cross (@ThirteenCross) May 26, 2020

As a black woman, damn. 20 years ago and this is what people want to discuss? A man was just suffocated by the police. A woman made a false 911 call about another man. An orange buffoon squats in the WH. Let’s get our priorities together. This is a non-issue. — Summer Is Awesome (@SeasonneRose) May 26, 2020

Does chappelle apologize for wearing “white face”? pic.twitter.com/2qATK2z2UA — Anthony Fink (@AFink93) May 26, 2020

Apologizing cuz you got CAUGHT!! — Salah (@TheRealSalah) May 26, 2020

Having been the subject of Jimmy Fallon's "blackface" character, Chris Rock is yet to respond to the outrage which has swarmed on social media.

Lana Del Rey responded after facing intense backlash for sharing her own comments on double standards in the music industry during a lengthy Instagram rant just days before Jimmy Fallon's apology.

In her initial post, the 'Summertime Sadness' singer, 34, said, "I'm fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorise abuse when I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all seeing are now very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world."

"Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc - can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money, or whatever I want, without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorizing abuse?"

Lana Del Rey received a huge backlash following her controversial statement. Picture: Getty

After being accused of making racist remarks, Lana Del Rey clapped back and said, "Bro. This is sad to make it about a WOC issue when I’m talking about my favorite singers. I could’ve literally said anyone but I picked my favorite f**king people. And this is the problem with society today,"

"Not everything is about whatever you want it to be. It’s exactly the point of my post – there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don’t know what it has to do with. I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bullsh*t."

