Jhené Aiko announces new album 'Westside Whimsy'

Jhené Aiko announces new album 'Westside Whimsy'. Picture: Getty Images

Jhene Aiko has announced her first album in over half a decade, ‘Westside Whimsy’, and the release date is a lot sooner than you may think. This will be her first project since her breakup with rapper Big Sean and her new boyfriend, Larry June. But when does it come out?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Jhené Aiko is finally back after a 6-year hiatus, with her brand-new album ‘Westside Whimsy’, which is set to be her first album since her split from Big Sean and her romance with rapper Larry June- but what is the release date?

The R&B singer is one of the most ethereal voices of her generation, having a loyal and dedicated fan base that is always asking for more.

Despite being around for more than 15 years, she has only released three solo albums prior to the new project.

Jhené Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

Her last project, ‘Chilombo’, which dropped in 2020, has over 1 billion streams, as well as getting three Grammy nominations, including for Album of the Year.

Sharing the new album cover on her on September 8th, which pictures Jhené with gem tears on her face, on September 8th.

While she has previously teased music following her split from her long-term partner, Big Sean, there has been very little pre-promo, with the album coming as a huge surprise for fans.

Jhene Aiko with Big Sean & Larry June. Picture: Getty Images & YouTube

The post revealed that the album will be dropping just days away on September 12th.

In the comments, in between fans and celebrities alike freaking out at the news, Jhené shared an insight into what the album would be about.

She wrote: “You guys so much has happened in the last 6 years 🥹 I’m so excited and nervous to share this with you.”

She continued: “It’s like every time I tried to lock in, life knocked me on my ass. I’m so grateful that I was finally able to finish 🙏🏼💙 love you 🥹.”

Jhene Aiko 'Westside Whimsy'. Picture: alamy

The shock split from her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, Big Sean, is sure to be a huge theme on the album, as well as her recent romance with Larry June that the 38-year-old only recently shared.

Fans are excited and getting ready to cry!

One fan commented: “Omgggggggg. Perfect timing. You always come through right when the weather changes! YES.”

Another said: “I’ve been waiting 6 years for thisss. 🥹🥹”