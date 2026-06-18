Are Jhene Aiko & Larry June dating? Following the breakup with Big Sean

Are Jhene Aiko & Larry June dating? Following the breakup with Big Sean. Picture: Getty Images

Jhene Aiko recently split from long-term boyfriend, and baby daddy, Big Sean, but now it seems she could have moved on and be dating Larry June. So are the rumours true? & When did Big Sean and Jhene Aiko break up? Here are all the details.

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Jhené Aiko and Big Sean were one of the industry's favourite couples, their breakup shocking fans, but now it seems that Jhene could have moved on with rapper, Larry June – so are Larry June & Jhene Aiko dating? & Why did Big Sean & Jhené Aiko breakup?

The singer is a mother to two children, one of whom she shares with her ex-partner Big Sean.

The ex-couple were fan-favourites, having dated for almost a decade, with lots of fans thinking they were ‘endgame’.

Jhené Aiko & Big Sean. Picture: Getty Images

However, back in November 2025, Jhene shared a snippet of her song ‘Break’ in which the lyrics dived into a recent split, confirming the growing rumours of a breakup.

Big Sean later defended his ex on social media, jumping to her defence when people accused her of cheating.

He wrote: “I don’t mind whoever saying wild shit about me cause I have a sense of humour and don’t give a f**k. It’s frustrating having people say negative things towards her, though. God Bless.”

Jhené Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

While the reason for their split remains unclear, fan speculation suggests it had to do with Jhene’s desire to be married.

But now, it seems that the 38-year-old could be moving on with fellow musician Larry June.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted an exchange on Instagram that is very uncharacteristic for the private artist.

The ‘Sativa’ singer shared a photo of her necklace stack, featuring her two children’s names, Noah & Namiko, but more interestingly, below the two kids’ names was an orange slice, Larry’s signature symbol.

Larry June & Jhene Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper added to the speculation by commenting on the story with an orange emoji.

He later shared a now-deleted snap of his watch next to a woman’s hand that appeared to have one of Jhene’s hand tattoos.

Whilst it could have been another woman, the speedy delete has fans suspicious.

However, nothing has yet been confirmed by either musician, but that hasn’t stopped fans from being overjoyed.

One fan commented: “Yesssssssss🔥 I love it go nae nae!”

Another said: “This makes so much sense, love that for them.🧡”