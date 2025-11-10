Jhene Aiko dating history from ex-husband Dot da Genius to Big Sean

Jhene Aiko dating history from ex-husband Dot da Genius to Big Sean. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Jhene Aiko has been in the news following her rumoured breakup from long-term partner Big Sean, with whom she has a child. But now, the singer has been in the limelight concerning her marriage to her previous partner, Dot da Genius. Here is everything you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Jhene Aiko has allegedly split from her long-term partner Big Sean, which has caused a lot of online discourse surrounding the beginning of their relationship, and the end of her marriage to Dot da Genius, as well as Sean’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande.

The celebrity couple had been together close to a decade and share a child together, Noah Hassani (3).

But now, the ex-couple has spoken out for the first time since the breakup news in defense of how their relationship came to be.

Jhene Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

But when was Jhene Aiko married? And who else has she dated?

Here are all the details.

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean (2016-2025)

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean. Picture: Getty Images

Jhene and Sean first met way back in 2012, when the singer and rapper were both in different relationships, working solely as music collaborators.

It wasn’t until 2016, following the release of their joint album under the stage name Twenty88, that the couple confirmed they were dating.

Whilst they did have an on-and-off again relationship dynamic, they seemed like each other's real love, always coming back together.

In 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together on stage at Coachella.

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

Their son was born on November 8th, the same year.In an interview done by the ‘Bounce Back’ rapper in early 2024, he claimed that they hadn’t got married because “there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

It wasn’t until November 2025 that it was rumoured they had split for good, with rumours that it was because of Jhene’s disappointment at still not taking the next step after 9 years together.

Whilst both have remained rather quiet on the rumours, they both came out to set the record straight on there being no infidelity involved in the beginning of their romance.

Jhene Aiko and Dot da Genius (2014-2016)

Jhene Aiko and Dot da Genius. Picture: Twitter

This relationship has been the only time the ‘Bed Peace’ singer has been married, and it was to producer Dot da Genius.

They initially started dating in late 2014 and fell in love quickly.Jhene and Genius eloped to Las Vegas in 2016, getting married making their romance official.

However, their marriage didn’t last long; the 37-year-old filed for divorce just 6 months after the wedding.

Jhene Aiko and Dot da Genius. Picture: Twitter

She claimed it was because of ‘irreconcilable differences’, despite fans alluding to her being interested in Big Sean at the time.

In November 2025, Jhene cleared up the messy allegations, claiming that her divorce was a joint decision.

She said: “Dot did not abuse me and is not a bad guy…but ultimately separated amicably due to the realization we were practically strangers who made an impulsive decision.”

Jhene Aiko and Childish Gamion (2013)

Jhene Aiko and Childish Gamion. Picture: Getty Images

These two were rumoured to have a romantic connection following the release of their hit songs ‘Bed Peace’ and ‘Pink Toes’.

Whilst nothing was ever confirmed, fans were hooked on the idea as they seemed super compatible.

However, Jhene seemed to state that they were simply ‘good friends’.

Jhene Aiko and Bow Wow (2010)

Jhene Aiko and Bow Wow. Picture: Getty Images

Following being spotted in a club together in 2010, this unlikely celebrity pair were rumoured to be dating. Neither of them confirmed the rumours.

Most recently, Bow Wow popped out at Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl, where Jhene had previously performed as an opening act.

Jhene Aiko and O’Ryan (2005-2008)

Jhene Aiko and O’Ryan. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

This is Jhene’s first public relationship, and she was only 17, their relationship began before either she or O’Ryan had become famous.

The young lovers found out they were expecting their first child together in 2008.The singer gave birth to their daughter, Namiko (16), in November 2008, and the couple split shortly after.

Their split seemed fairly amicable, with O’Ryan still being a very active and proud father.