Why did Jhene Aiko and Big Sean split?

Why did Jhene Aiko and Big Sean split? Picture: Getty Images

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean reportedly broke up after being together for over a decade, shocking fans everywhere, with them also having a child together. But why did they break up? And does Big Sean have a new girlfriend? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Jhené Aiko and Big Sean, who have been one of the most loved ‘it’ couples of the music industry for over 10 years, have reportedly split.

The news broke on November 3rd, following a cryptic post on Jhene’s Instagram of an unreleased song titled ‘Break’.

The song has a heartfelt message with the lyrics suggesting a recent heartbreak.

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

She sings: ‘I gotta take a heartbreak, break, break. I gotta change the way that I've been made to feel. It's an inevitable pain.”

The couple had been together since their debut in 2016 when they formed their music duo Twenty88, releasing tracks like ‘Selfish’ and ‘On the Way’.

The pair have one kid together, Noah Chilombo (2), whilst Jhene has a daughter, Naomi, from a previous relationship.

Jhene Aiko teases new project

But why did this power couple split?

Here is everything you need to know.

Why did Big Sean and Jhene Aiko break up?

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

The news of this couple's breakup has rocked the music world.

When the split was first reported, it was alleged that the reason was because the ‘Sativa’ singer was upset with Big Sean for not moving towards marriage, however this appears to just be fan speculation.

The pair had supposedly been going through some issues over the marriage, with Jhene offering up several ultimatums in the past, according to reports.

Big Sean & Jhene Aiko. Picture: Getty Images

However, neither of the celebrities has confirmed the split or the reason behind it just yet.

Fans are devastated by the news.

One fan commented: “Damn Man ! Every relationship that appears to be perfect in public isn’t always like that behind closed doors.”

Another said: “I’m sorry bro…..you dropped that pass Sean.”