Jennifer Lopez claps back at claims her Super Bowl performance with Shakira was "too sexy"

10 February 2020, 12:38

Jennifer Lopez responds to critics who claims her Super Bowl performance was "too sexy"
Jennifer Lopez responds to critics who claims her Super Bowl performance was "too sexy". Picture: Getty

Singer Jennifer Lopez has responded to claims that her Super Bowl Half Time performance was "inappropriate" and "too sexy".

Jennifer Lopez has clapped back at claims her and singer Shakira's Super Bowl Halftime performance was "too sexy".

Jennifer Lopez confesses her relationship with Diddy was "tumultuous" and "ended in a bang"

At the Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday (Feb 8) where the 50-year-old singer was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in Hustlers, Lopez shared her thoughts about her Super Bowl critics with Variety.

J-Lo responded to the claims saying "I think that’s honestly silliness".

She continued "Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do," Lopez said.

Lopez added "We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved."

"And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in."

The "Get Right" singer continued "And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in."

The response came after many critics of the performance claimed it was inappropriate for such a family supporting event.

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira perform at the Super Bowl LIV for the Halftime Show
Jennifer Lopez & Shakira perform at the Super Bowl LIV for the Halftime Show. Picture: Getty

One Twitter user who is a father wrote "I am embarrassed for my kids to watch this halftime show... what the hell. Stripper poles, crotch, and rear end shots.... no dignity. #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow shame on you Jennifer Lopez & Shakira".

Many other fans claimed the performance was too sexual as they danced with stripper poles, and fans also pointed out their "naked" costumes.

What do you think ?

