The Jennifer Hudson Show ‘Spirit Tunnels’: Most iconic dances from Simon Cowell to Aaron Pierre

The Spirit Tunnel has been taking over social media with its virality, with stars like Keke Palmer and Tyriq Withers blowing up for the candid show of excitement. But what are the best ones ever? Here is your rundown

The Jennifer Hudson Show Spirit Tunnels have been dominating social media feeds with celebrities busting their best moves, most famously Aaron Pierre, actually gaining a larger fanbase from his video, in comparison to Simon Cowell recently, which may have had the opposite effect.

A very quick and simple function where the show’s producers and crew members create a personalised song for the celebrity guest on the show, and stand either side of a corridor, and let the star strut their stuff and boogie their way down the hallway.

The Jennifer Hudson Show. Picture: Fox Television

An element added to get them hype for the show has now become so much more, the videos clipped up into memes, and putting more of a spotlight on lesser-known stars.But what are some of the most iconic of all time?

Here is our list.

Aaron Pierre Spirit Tunnel

Aaron Pierre walks the Spirit Tunnel

Possibly the most iconic Spirit Tunnel of all time, which came at the come-up of Aaron Pierre's career and propelled him to even more fame.

The iconic "Aaron Pierre, that's Mufasa" rang around the Internet for months after the original video back in December 2024.

Since then, he is still asked about the video, even his girlfriend, Teyana Taylor, is asked about it, as it put him on the radar for all the ladies!

Saweetie Spirit Tunnel

Saweetie walks the Spirit Tunnel

Saweetie showed everybody how it was done in her video.

Quite literally running into frame, the rapper's personality shines through in a moment you can tell she felt appreciated in!

It also lets fans see a side that they often don't get to see from the Icy Girl, who often has her big and bad stage presence on.

Simon Cowell Spirit Tunnel

Simon Cowell walks the Spirit Tunnel

Simon Cowell's video went viral for all the wrong reasons, but you know what they say no press is bad press.

In the awkward video, the TV judge can be seen clapping rather awkwardly as the crew sings him a remix of a song from The Greatest Showman.

Usher Spirit Tunnel

Usher walks the Spirit Tunnel

Usher, as always, knows how to embrace the spotlight.

The icon took his Spirit Tunnel that step further by wearing his famous rollerskates to make it that much smoother.

He dances back and forth up the corridor, taking his time with it, embracing the moment, as the crew sings a rendition of his track 'Yeah!'.

Druski Spirit Tunnel

Druski walks the Spirit Tunnel

Druski known for his comedy sketches, was always going to make this a funny opportunity, and he most definitely turned this into one of his own sketches.

The influencer boogied his way down the hall in his lil shorts and cap.

Tongue poking out, nae-nae hit, he gave the fans all of his personality.

Cardi B Spirit Tunnel

Cardi B walks the Spirit Tunnel

Cardi B popped up on the show to off the back of the drop of her album 'Am I The Drama', and she was very happy to be there.

Always a character, the 'Pretty & Petty' rapper was cheesing all the way down, feeling herself as she took her time soaking in the hype.

Kai Cenat Spirit Tunnel

Kai Cenat walks the Spirit Tunnel

Kai Cenat is the kind of personality a Spirit Tunnel was made for.

Known for blowing up because of his high-energy and dance moves he didn't disappoint in his video.

In the video he dances to a remix of Soulja Boy's 'Watch Me' as he hits the choreography and creates that infection excitement he is known for.

He even references the iconic Aaron Pierre video copying some of his moves.

Keke Palmer Spirit Tunnel

Keke Palmer walks the Spirit Tunnel

The legendary Keke Palmer served up personality and charisma as always in her Spirit Tunnel.

With the energy and smile to express her excitement, the moment feels super genuine and well-received by the star.

She even quotes her iconic meme, 'I know it ain't the Stallion. You know it's your girl, making this video even better.

Tyriq Withers Spirit Tunnel

Tyrique Withers walks the Spirit Tunnel

This one is a rather recent one, and a lesser-known celebrity, Tyriq Withers, but it has had a similar effect to that of the iconic Aaron Pierre clip.

The actor takes the opportunity to go viral very seriously, pulling out the most over-the-top moves to make the most of his minute to shine.

The memes have been popping up left-right-an-centre with this one, Tyriq definitely alerting the world to his presence!

Normani Spirit Tunnel

Normani walks the Spirit Tunnel

Did anybody call for a diva? Because Normani ate her Spirit Tunnel up!

With a back-bend, choreography and hair flips, the 'Motivation' really shone!

So, the Fifth Harmony star brings us to the end of the list, but as new videos go viral, be sure to check back here for the breakdown!