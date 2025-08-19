Inside JELEEL!’s ‘DIVE IN!’ lyrics

Inside JELEEL!’s ‘DIVE IN!’ lyrics. Picture: Getty Images

Jeleel has blown up this year, and one of his older tracks is to thank for that success. Here are the full lyrics to Jeleel’s hit track ‘DIVE IN!’

By Shanai Dunglinson

Jeleel is an American rapper who has been taking over British social media this year, popping up in random locations suprising fans with his iconic ‘It’s Jeleel, yh!’.

The rapper has been making music since 2018 and has had his fair share of viral moments.

Jeleel. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘RHUDE GYAL’ singer is known for backflipping off stage structures, as well as busting a move, but the charisma doesn’t lie!

So, let’s take a look at one of his most famous tracks, ‘DIVE IN!’.

Full lyrics to JELLEL ‘DIVE IN!’

[Intro]

CONNIE, are you f*****g kidding me?

Yeah (Woah), yeah (Yeah)

Yeah (Woah), yeah (Yeah)

Yeah (Woah), yeah (Yeah)

Yeah (Woah)

JELEEL!, yeah

[Chorus]

When I feel like rollin' up, I'ma slide in

When I'm in my zonin', uh, start the violence

When I'm in the moment, uh, what's the timing? (Timing, timing)

(CONNIE, are you f*****g kidding me?) I'ma dive in (I'ma dive in)

[Verse]

Soak up (Hoo, soak up), picked the flow up (Hoo, flow up)

Froze up (Hoo, froze up), he just froze up (Hoo, froze up)

Yeah, I'm colder, n****s like, "Polar"

Pick the dough up, throw it like a floater (Yeah)

Killin' 'em (Woah), drillin' 'em (Yeah)

Is you feeling some'? (Woah) Feelin' numb (Feelin' numb)

It's time to go (Go), I'ma rise (Rise)

In the show (Show), I'ma dive

[Chorus]

When I feel like rollin' up, I'ma slide in

When I'm in my zonin', uh, start the violence

When I'm in the moment, uh, what's the timing? (Timing, timing)

I'ma dive in

When I feel like rolling up, I'ma slide in

When I'm in my zonin', uh, start the violence

When I'm in the moment, uh, what's the timing? (Timing, timing)

I'ma dive in (I'ma dive in, dive in, dive in)