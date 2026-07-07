Jay-Z UK show: London Date, tickets & presale

7 July 2026, 12:39

Jay-Z UK show: London Date, tickets & presale
Jay-Z UK show: London Date, tickets & presale. Picture: Press Release

Jay-Z has announced an extra-special one-off London stadium date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, celebrating his 30-year legacy. So when is Jay-Z’s London show? How do you get tickets? & Is there a Live Nation presale?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Jay-Z has announced a one-off, extra-special show in London to celebrate his 30-year legacy, continuing on from his Paris and Los Angeles dates, now coming to the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – so what is the date? & How do you get tickets?

The New York rapper is one of the biggest names in the hip-hop industry, breaking down barriers with his iconic record label Roc Nation.

From ‘Reasonable Doubt' to ‘4:44,’ Jay-Z has a huge discography with iconic hits, holding the record for the most No.1 albums on the Billboard 200 up until this year.

Jay-Z
Jay-Z. Picture: Getty Images

Celebrating 30 years since his debut, the ‘Encore’ artist is putting on a once-in-a-lifetime stadium show in the UK’s capital.

Here are all the details.

When is Jay-Z’s London Tottenham Hotspur concert?

Jay-Z tour
Jay-Z tour. Picture: Press Release & Getty

Jay-Z is taking over the capital’s iconic venue for one night and one night only later on this year.

He will be performing on Friday, September 4th.

How do you get tickets to Jay-Z’s 2026 London concert? & Is there a presale?

Jay Z
Jay Z. Picture: Getty Images

Tickets go on general sale on July 10th from 10am.

You can purchase them here.

There are individual presales available for O2 and Virgin Media customers who are on priority, as well as a Live Nation presale.

Presale begins on July 9th from 1pm.

You can access presale here.

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