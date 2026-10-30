When is Jay-Z Super Bowl 2027? Date, location & rumoured special guests

When is Jay-Z Super Bowl 2027? Date, location & rumoured special guests. Picture: Alamy and Getty

Jay-Z has been confirmed as the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performer, following on from Bad Bunny’s 2026 Super Bowl show. But when is the Super Bowl? How do you watch it? & Where is the Super Bowl?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Jay-Z is the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show performer, and while his wife Beyoncé has performed twice in the slot, this will be the rapper’s first – but when is the Super Bowl 2027? & Where is it?

The iconic musical show has become one of the highlights of the music calendar, with Bad Bunny’s halftime performance this year becoming the most viewed of all time, raking in over 4 billion views globally across the first 24 hours.

The ‘Izzo’ rapper is famously head of Roc Nation, and the boss of who gets picked for the once-in-a-lifetime slot, but despite having the power since 2020, this is the first time he has selected himself.

Jay-Z. Picture: Getty Images

The upcoming performance comes off the back of Jay-Z celebrating 30 years in the music industry, so it feels right.

But when is the next Super Bowl & how do you watch it?Here are all the details.

What date is the 2027 Super Bowl? & Where is it?

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl. Picture: Getty Images

The 2027 Super Bowl, officially known as Super Bowl LXI, will take place on Sunday, 14 February 2027.

The event will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California.

The stadium is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

The iconic music venue is the perfect stage for the legendary performance, with over 70,000 people expected to cram into the venue to see Jay-Z, and of course, the final two NFL teams battle it out.

Who is Jay-Z bringing out for his Super Bowl halftime show?

Jay-Z. Picture: Getty Images

Although Jay-Z is confirmed, he has not yet revealed whether he will bring any special guests on stage.

Fans are already speculating that his wife, global superstar Beyoncé, could make a surprise appearance.

Other popular names being discussed include Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Rihanna, the latter joining him on stage for a surprise performance earlier this year.

Jay-Z has strong connections with many of the biggest names in music, so there is plenty of potential for surprise collaborations.

So, as the date crawls closer, we will just have to wait and see!