The unexpected reason Jay-Z started Roc-A-Fella Records

The unexpected reason Jay-Z started Roc-A-Fella Records. Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

Jay-Z is one of the biggest names in hip-hop, a true legacy artist. From his famous relationship with Beyoncé to his 13-studio albums, he has been a formidable force for the last 30 years. But why did he start the record label Roc-A-Fella Records?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jay-Z is one of the most successful names in hip-hop, recently celebrating 30-years in the industry, but alongside being a rapper, he owns one of the most iconic record labels ever, Roc-A-Fella Records – but here is the interesting story of how the label came to be.

Starting out in the mid 1990s, and whilst he now has 25 Grammys and is the first-ever hip-hop billionaire, it didn’t start out that way.

Despite being a natural talent, and having a lot of buzz around him in the scene, he initially struggled to find a record deal.

Jay-Z in 1996. Picture: Getty Images

The excuse labels gave was that he was hard to market because of his style of rap, so instead of eating around for industry approval, Jay-Z thought outside the box.

He teamed up with Damon Dash and Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke to make his own label, Roc-A-Fella Records.

While eventually the record label became a huge empire, that wasn’t the initial goal.

Jay-Z. Picture: Getty Images

Jay-Z simply wanted to put out his debut album ‘Reasonable Doubt’ independently, which ended up being one of the most iconic rapper debuts in history.

But the entrepreneurial mind of the 56-year-old didn’t stop there; the label gradually evolved to centre around other artists.

The ‘Run This Town’ rapper turned rejection into ownership and eventually into influence, platforming artists like Rihanna and Kanye West early on in his career.