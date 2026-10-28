What is Jay-Z's 2026 net worth? Amid Super Bowl halftime show

What is Jay-Z's 2026 net worth? Amid Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty Images

Jay-Z has just been announced as the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show. Whilst fans guess what songs he will perform and whether Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are making an appearance, what is Jay-Z’s net worth?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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The Grammy-winning rapper, Jay-Z, is the next Super Bowl halftime show performer, following on from Kendrick Lamar last year, and joining his wife, Beyoncé, as a Super Bowl performer – but what is Jay-Z’s 2026 net worth?

The ‘Empire State of Mind’ artist has recently celebrated three decades in the music industry with his ‘Jay-Z 30 Tour’, coming to the UK for the first time in almost 10 years.

The 56-year-old is a huge success, with 26 Grammys, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, and his debut album sitting in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Jay-Z. Picture: Getty Images

While Jay-Z wears lots of hats, including being the head of Roc Nation, owning alcohol and clothing businesses, and being a multimillion-record seller, how much is he worth?

Here are all the details.

How much is Jay-Z worth in 2026?

Jay-Z. Picture: Getty Images

Jay-Z is one of the most business-oriented rappers in the music industry.

He was officially the first hip-hop musician to become a billionaire.

Jay-Z is estimated to be worth $2.8 billion (£2.1 billion).

His wife Beyoncé, is estimated to be worth $1 billion (£751 million), making their household worth well over $3 billion (£2.25 billion).