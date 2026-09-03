Jay Z London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2026 Concert Setlist

Jay Z London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2026 Concert Setlist. Picture: Getty Images & Press

Jay-Z is heading to London for a Tottenham Stadium concert celebrating 30 years in the industry. While tickets are selling fast, what Jay-Z songs do you need to start learning the lyrics to? Here is the full setlist for Jay-Z’s London concert.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Jay-Z is celebrating 30 years of his career with two extra-special concerts in London’s Tottenham Stadium, following his viral show in New York where he brought out Beyoncé, Rihanna and Pharrell, so who is he bringing out in London? & What Jay-Z songs are on the concert setlist?

The ‘Hard Knock Life’ rapper has won 25 Grammys, holds the record for the most chart-topping albums, and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, making him one of the most recognisable voices in hip-hop.

The hip-hop icon hasn’t been to the UK in almost 10 years, on his last ‘4:44 Tour’, and the anticipation couldn’t be higher.

Jay-Z. Picture: Getty Images

At his Jay-Z – 30 tour stop in New York, many celebrity guests made an appearance, whilst fans speculate which or if any British artists could be popping out.

But what songs are on the setlist?

Here is the full setlist.

Full setlist for Jay-Z’s ‘Jay-Z30’ London 2026 concert

Jay-Z. Picture: Press Release

While Jay-Z is sure to have a few surprises up his sleeve for the extra-special gig, this is the full setlist he performed in New York.

Intro

Brooklyn’s Finest

Where I'm From

Dirt Off Your Shoulder

I Know

U Don't Know

Can't Knock the Hustle(with Teyana Taylor)

Money Ain't a Thang (with Jermaine Dupri)

Seen It All (with Jeezy)

Go Crazy (with Jeezy)

Hola' Hovito

Heart of the City (Ain't No Love) (with Usher) (with elements of "Ready Or Not")

Throwback / Part II (with Usher)

Never Change

Song Cry

Izzo (H.O.V.A.)

Beach Is Better

F***withmeyouknowigotit

N**** What, N**** Who

No Church in the Wild (with The‐Dream)

Clique (Kanye West, Jay-Z & Big Sean cover)

Run This Town (with Rihanna)

Bitch Better Have My Money (with Rihanna)

Dead Presidents

Can I Live

Girls, Girls, Girls / '03 Bonnie & Clyde

99 Problems

Ruff Ryder's Anthem / Welcome to the Jungle / So Appalled (with Swizz Beatz)

Jigga My N**** (with Swizz Beatz)

On to the Next One (with Swizz Beatz)

Ain't No Woman (Four Tops song)

Ain't No N****

Excuse Me Miss (with Pharrell Williams)

La La La (with Pharrell Williams)

I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) (with Pharrell Williams)

Frontin' (with Pharrell Williams)

Allure (with Pharrell Williams)

Grindin' (with Clipse & Pharrell Williams)

Lift Off

Drunk in Love (with Beyoncé)

N****s in Paris / Big Pimpin'

Public Service Announcement

Theme From New York, New York (John Kander song) (Frank Sinatra version)

Empire State of Mind

New York (Ja Rule cover) (with Fat Joe) (+ Jadakiss)

Lucifer

Dirt Off Your Shoulder

Encore