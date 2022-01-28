Janet Jackson documentary: air date, trailer & how to watch in UK

When is Janet Jackson's documentary coming out? How can I watch it in the UK? Here's everything you need to know...

Janet Jackson is releasing a documentary based on her rise to fame. The superstar will be delving into her private life in the upcoming documentary, titled Janet.

The four-hour special marks 40 years since the release of Janet's first self-titled album. The star aims to follow her wide-spanning career ‘in her own words.’

Here's everything we know about the documentary...

Janet Jackson is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer. Picture: Getty