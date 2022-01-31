Janet Jackson asks fans not to troll Justin Timberlake in new documentary

All four episodes of the JANET documentary are available to watch on Sky Documentaries and NOW from today (Mon 31)

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Janet Jackson has reportedly cleared the air with Justin Timberlake following the infamous 2004 Super Bowl incident which saw him accidentally expose the R&B singers breast onstage in a wardrobe malfunction.

Setting the record straight in her new documentary, the 55-year-old shared that the two's friendship has been repaired, asking fans in the new documentary to "move on" from the incident.

Janet Jackson speaking about her life in her new documentary JANET. Picture: LifeTime

In 2004 at the Superbowl, Janet suffered a wardrobe malfunction when Justin Timberlake tore off her corset and bra exposing her nipple, as they performed together.

"Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. And, of course, it was an accident that should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame and that's got to stop," she said of the incident.

"Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago. He and I have moved on, and it's time for everyone else to do the same".

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perf. Picture: Getty

In a scene with her older brother Randy Jackson, Janet recalled Timberlake asking her at the time if he should speak out publicly amid the backlash.

"We talked once and [Justin] said, 'I don't know if I should come out and make a statement,'" Janet said. "And I said, 'Listen, I don't want any drama for you. They're aiming all of this at me.' So I said, 'If I were you, I wouldn't say anything.'"

Janet Jackson speaking on her life in the new documentary JANET for LifeTime. Picture: Lifetime

In February 2021, Timberlake issued a public apology to Janet following the release of Framing Britney Spears, the New York Times documentary that explored his former romantic relationship with the pop singer.

"I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he wrote. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed."