Jamal Edwards died from heart attack after 'taking recreational drugs', his mother confirms

Jamal Edwards' mother, Brenda, has confirmed her late son died from a 'cardiac arrythmia caused by taking recreational drugs' in a statement.

Jamal Edwards died from a heart attack after taking recreational drugs following a night out DJing, his mother Brenda Edwards has confirmed.

The Loose Women star, who held her son's hand as he passed away on February 20th, admitted she is still in a state of shock since discovering his cause of death.

Jamal Edwards was 31.

Jamal Edwards Jamal Edwards passed away on February 20th at the age of 31, while at home with his mother and sister. Picture: Getty

In a Instagram statement, Brenda also warned people of the dangers of ‘extremely unpredictable’ substances that can be incredibly harmful, or even fatal.

‘Since I last spoke, I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal’s devastating passing was due to cardiac arrythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son,’ she wrote.

Brenda said she is still trying to process her son’s death.

'Jamal had the world at his fingertips – a zest for life and he was unwittingly taken away far too soon,’ she continued.

‘Yet we have to come to terms with what happened, and Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone.'

Jamal Edwards is Loose Women star Brenda Edwards' son who passed away in February from a cardiac arrest after taking drugs. Picture: Instagram/@brendaedwardsglobal

Speaking on the recreational drugs, Brenda penned: ‘These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future.'

'His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.’

Brenda added: ‘It’s so important that we help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs and the impact that they can have.'

‘How it takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives. I would do anything to have my son back but that is just not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something.’

Brenda finished her statement by sharing that she had recently launched the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust.

Explaining what the trust is, Brenda wrote: ‘The Trust is in place to help provide a sense of community for young people, offering a safe space of their own to help develop their skills and explore who they are,’ she said.

‘Through that we will continue to preserve Jamal’s incredible legacy by continuing the positive change he had on the lives of so many.’ she concluded.

Jamal Edwards rode to fame after setting up the music platform SBTV in 2006.

He was instrumental in pushing UK music acts to stardom, including Ed Sheeran, Dave and Jessie J and many more.

The young entrepreneur was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed up by the Prince of Wales.

In 2014 was awarded an MBE for his services to music. He was also a DJ.