Jamal Edwards' mother Brenda reveals he 'died holding my hand' in emotional interview

Making her first appearance since the passing of Jamal, Brenda Edwards spoke about his funeral, his new charity and returning to Loose Women

Jamal Edward's mum Brenda Edwards made her emotional return to Loose Women yesterday (Monday 25th) for the first time since his passing, revealing that she was holding his hand when he passed away.

Brenda Edwards speaking for the first time since the passing of her son Jamal Edwards. Picture: ITV

Speaking with Colleen Nolan, she told her 'doing okay and taking each day as it comes', adding "I was with him. His sister was with us. We were all at home".

"It was sudden and it was unexpected and he went into a cardiac arrest and he passed with me holding his hand" she said.

Brenda Edwards attends the press night performance of "Pantoland At The Palladium" at the London Palladium on December 9, 2021 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Revealing that she 'was glad she was there for him at the end, because it was a vision that [she's] never going to forget', she told Coleen "I get a little bit of comfort from knowing that I was with him".

She added, "Every morning I wake up in a house covered in photographs of Jamal, and always wishes him good morning and goodnight, which keeps me going".

She thanked everybody for the messages she received after his passing, calling them overwhelming, adding that she knows how much he meant to so many people.

Brenda also shared details from his funeral including her renaming it as 'his homegoing'. "He was born in Luton, we went back to Luton and had his homegoing there. Everyone wore blue or white, the music was there, he had live entertainment. It was really really lovely".

"When we laid him to rest it was really beautiful". She spoke about his new charity called 'the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust', which will raise money to combat homelessness, support people with mental health issues and provide young people with ‘essential life skills’.

First show back @loosewomen with @ruthlangsford @coleen_nolan @kellebryan with bespoke liquorice jewellery and my corridor sessions today I dedicate to my baby Jamal who would love this cheeky cameo from the divine @thescript_danny #SelfBelief #loosewomen pic.twitter.com/NiNgzsuH9P — Brenda Edwards (@brenda_edwards) April 26, 2022

She also confirmed she would be returning to Loose Women, sharing her desire to get back to work and continue on as normal.

"It has been great, having the ladies there" she told Coleen. "That is something that has been a big part of my life and the kids’ lives. I need to return". Brenda returned as host today.

Jamal Edwards attends the "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn" World Premiere at the BFI IMAX on January 29, 2020 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Jamal Edwards passed away on February 20th at the age of 31 from cardiac arrest, whilst at home with his mum and sister. The next day after his passing, Loose Women released a statement on behalf of Brenda that read:

"It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world".

After the devastating death of Jamal, our thoughts are with Brenda today. She’s sent us this message: pic.twitter.com/EZWH3b5tcX — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 21, 2022

"As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support" the statement continued.

"Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD".

Jamal Edwards was the founder of SBTV, a YouTube-based UK music platform that saw a lot of success and helped musicians like Dave, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, and others launch their careers.

He was also an administrator for the Prince's Trust, a youth organisation that assists young people in starting their own enterprises.

R.I.P Jamal Edwards 🕊