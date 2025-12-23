Is Jake Paul suing Anthony Joshua?

Is Jake Paul suing Anthony Joshua? Picture: Getty Images

Whilst Jake Paul is supposedly retiring from boxing, it doesn’t stop him from flexing in viral snaps of a private jet. Now, some reports are suggesting he could be suing Anthony Joshua following his loss, which left him with a broken jaw. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua’s fight resulted in a broken jaw and bruised ego for the YouTuber, who suffered a brutal loss, despite him looking content in viral pics of him in his private jet – but is it true that Jake Paul is suing Anthony Joshua?

The eight-round spectacle took place on December 20th with a knockout in the sixth round, where Jake was knocked to the floor with a powerful blow to his jaw.

The following days after the Internet star -turned-boxer shared his recovery process after his jaw surgery, as well as, of course, sharing his opinions on the fight.

Jake Paul & Anthony Joshua. Picture: Getty Images

Shortly after the fight, he tweeted: “Time to rest, recover and return to Cruiserweight.”But now, it seems that his promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, has decided to launch a lawsuit.

He is said to be ‘actively going after a number of people’ who claim that the Netflix fight was scripted.

The manager had strong words for the claims, which existed prior to the fight and after, suggesting that Anthony Joshua had initially taken money to not knock out Jake, and instead take the payment as the win.

Jake Paul & his private jet. Picture: Instagram via @jakepaul & Getty Images

Critics argue that instead of agreeing to not knock him out, the British boxer should take the cash-loss and defeat the YouTuber.

It is rumoured that both Jake and AJ would split a prize pot of $137 million (£101.5 million), meaning they would roughly get £50.8 million, pre-tax.

These accusations of a fake fight are argued to be ridiculous by Jake’s manager, stating that the broken jaw is an example of that.

Jake Paul & AJ. Picture: Getty Images

Jake’s manager said: “Our lawyers are actively going after a number of people. One who claims to be a lawyer himself online. I don't remember the name or the handle, but it was something that had like 200,000 likes. And basically, this post said there was an agreement for AJ not to knock out Jake, but AJ disregarded the agreement and decided not to get his payday, but knock out Jake Paul."

The fight was a clear mismatch, considering they were both in different weight classes and had at least 5 inches height difference between them.

Whilst it is not yet known if the manager will actually file a lawsuit, the initial statement indicates it is critics and fans that will be sued, and not AJ himself.