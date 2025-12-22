Is Jake Paul retiring from boxing amid Anthony Joshua fight?

Is Jake Paul retiring from boxing amid Anthony Joshua fight? Picture: Getty Images

After his brutal loss to Anthony Joshua left him with a broken, swollen jaw, fans are asking if Jake Paul is retiring from boxing. Has he released a retirement statement? & Is Jake Paul suing Anthony Joshua? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua’s fight resulted in a brutal loss and broken jaw for the YouTuber, and now, possible reports of Jake retiring from boxing – but is it true?

The fight on December 20th, taking over the city of Miami, was a highlight of people’s Saturday night.

Over 60 million households globally were locked into the fight, with a 6th round knockout.

Jake Paul & Anthony Joshua. Picture: Getty Images

Jake Paul was left with a broken jaw, accompanied by viral photos of his hugely swollen jaw.

The savage loss was bound to come, say some fans, who were unsure how the fight was even set up in the first place, with AJ being a previous heavyweight champion and Jake Paul being a YouTube boxer.

But now, there are talks of the LA-based sports personality quitting boxing entirely.

Jake Paul. Picture: Getty Images

What originally started out as a fan theory has quickly spiralled out of control, with reports of Jake’s quitting spreading fast.

Despite the fast-spreading rumours, the boxer himself has said that he has no plans of stopping.

Following his jaw surgery, Jake tweeted: “Jaw broken. Time to rest, recover and return to Cruiserweight.”

Jake Paul & Anthony Joshua. Picture: Getty Images

So, Jake himself seems to have confirmed that he will be continuing his run of celebrity boxing fights, but this time returning to his original weight-class, cruiserweight.

The fight against Anthony Joshua was a clear mismatch, with the YouTuber being five-inches shorter than the British star, as well as there being a 27-pound weight difference.

Even with fans' wishes for Jake Paul’s retirement, it doesn’t yet seem the time for him to call it quits.

Now, following his recovery, the question remains, who will he fight next?