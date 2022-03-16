Jake Paul offers Kanye West and Pete Davidson $60 million to fight in boxing match

The YouTube-turned-boxer has proposed a celebrity boxing match between Ye and Pete for $60 million.

Jake Paul has offered his opinion on how Kanye West and Pete Davidson can settle their beef. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has offered the pair $60 million to fight each other in a boxing match.

On Monday (Mar 14) Jake – who is the founder of boxing promotion company Most Valuable Promotions – took to Twitter to propose a celebrity boxing match between the pair.

Jake Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer. He rose to fame on Vine and later became popular on YouTube. He has become a professional boxer. Picture: Getty

The 25-year-old professional boxer wrote: "My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete Davidson,” he tweeted. “I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye [and] $30m guaranteed for Pete." on Twitter.

He continued: "+ PPV upside, money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match."Jake concluded, "Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted."

Jake Paul offers Kanye West and Pete Davidson $60 million to go against each other in celebrity boxing match. Picture: Twitter

Jake’s offer comes after Kanye slammed his ex-wife Kim's, new beau, Pete, for taunting him in a series of text messages.

Ye responded to Pete in a since-deleted IG prayer after the Saturday Night Live comedian bragged about being in bed with Kim.

Kanye West (L) and Pete Davidson (R) have gone back-and-forth in a heated argument via iMessage. Picture: Getty

In the video, Ye said: "The boyfriend texting me, antagonising me, bragging about being in bed with my wife," he said with his eyes closed shut.

Ye continued: "Publicly for a year-and-a-half I been dragged. How she not my wife, she don't have my last name. Now, he texting me talking about... bragging about how he's in bed with my wife.

And I'm like, Well, who's watching my children? If he's texting me bragging about being in bed with my wife."

Kanye West’s and Pete Davidson’s texts revealed ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/HxPrt3Ohxh — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 13, 2022

The response came after the pair went back-and-forth in a heated text change shared by Davidson's friend, Dave Sirus.

The alleged text message from Pete to Kanye read: "Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down."

He continued: "It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom" he wrote.

"I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up".

Kanye West disses Pete Davidson once again on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Kanye allegedly responds, writing: "Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?" to which Pete replies: "In bed with your wife" along with a cheeky selfie of himself in Kim's bed. See the full exchange here.

Pete's retaliation comes after Ye has taken several jabs at him, on social media and through his music videos.

Ye released two music videos for his track with The Game 'Eazy'. In the first video, Ye's cartoon replica is seen burying Pete alive in a disturbing animation.

In the second video, Pete's animated replica is seen getting brutally attacked by a skinned monkey.

On Saturday (Mar 12), Kim and Pete went IG official, when the reality TV star shared two snaps of them both in her closet.

The SKIMS co-founder found romance with Pete amid her divorce with Kanye West. She filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021.

