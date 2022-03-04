Jake Paul slammed for joking about a 'fight' with Russian leader Vladimir Putin

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has received backlash for making an insensitive joke on social media.

Jake Paul is under fire after making an insensitive joke about fighting Russian politician Vladmir Putin amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Thursday (Mar 3) the ‘Problem Child’ shared a fake fight poster on his social media, teasing that he will go up against Putin in the boxing ring.

The poster read: 'Leave no doubt. Jake Paul Vs Vladimir Putin. Coming soon. Live on pay-per-view'.

Paul, 25, immediately received backlash as his tweet was deemed "insensitive" and "inappropriate" following the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia's military forces.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer wrote: "Big news. Tickets on sale next week. #PaulPutin brought to you by @TimJDillon promotions."

Fans criticised the star due to the timing of the tweet, as he shared this during a highly sensitive time during a war.

One fan wrote: "This tweet is not it bro" while another added: "In the middle of a war killing thousands and retreating millions let’s just all make jokes about Paul vs putin posts".

A third Twitter user wrote: "this tweet truly shows the extent of your privilege during the situation, Jake." while another added: "Jake Paul using Ukrainian invasion as an attention grab".

"Worst f**king time for this joke" one user wrote, while another added: "It’s no laughing matter!! Stop seeking attention and grow up!!".

On the Thursday prior (Feb 24) Paul first spoke out about the war on Twitter, writing: "My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and Russia who are both going to suffer greatly from all of this mayhem."

Fans were happy that Paul had used his platform to speak on the war. However, fans are not happy with his tasteless joke.

Am I the only one that doesn’t find shit like this funny, like… at all? Seems like a weird and insensitive attempt to gain attention. https://t.co/47bLdQmQ4F — 𝒥𝒥 (@AcousticAri) March 4, 2022

Yeah this isn’t it. I get memeing on the situation but cloutchasing and selfpromo on top of lost lives aint it. But then it's a Paul brother so no surprises https://t.co/BWFeKWIrR1 — Dylan ツ (@DeeKrizy) March 4, 2022

Wholly inappropriate fake plug to stay relevant on social media https://t.co/pRUyJRlely — Adam Conlon independent media (@AdamConlon15) March 3, 2022

Jake Paul has previously gone head-to-head in the boxing ring against former UFC Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, and still remains undefeated with his record.