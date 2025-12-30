Jake Paul reaches out to Anthony Joshua amid tragic car accident

30 December 2025, 16:46

Jake Paul reaches out to Anthony Joshua amid tragic car accident. Picture: Getty Images

Jake Paul has shared his condolences after the horror car crash that killed Anthony Joshua’s personal trainer, Latif Latz Ayodele and Sina Ghami, close friends of the boxer. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Jake Paul has sent out a public message to share his sadness at the tragic car crash that Anthony Joshua was in, which killed other passengers Latif Latz Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

The celebrity pair clashed just a week prior to the accident in a boxing match on Netflix, resulting in the influencer breaking his jaw in a brutal loss.

AJ was on a visit to Nigeria, as part of his post-fight celebrations, and travelled with his team.

It was on December 29th that the news broke, with a video going viral featuring the boxer looking dazed and in pain as people flocked to the car.
The accident took the lives of two of his closest friends and colleagues, Latif and Sina, which is sure to be a great loss for AJ.

Jake took to his Twitter to shut down any animosity between the pair, and shared his condolosences tagging Anthony directly.

He wrote: “Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.”

He continued: “RIP Sina Ghami and Kevin “Latif / Latz” Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ.”

The show of support has been received well by fans, praising the YouTuber for his olive branch.

