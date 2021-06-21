Who is Jake Cornish? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Here's everything you need to know about water engineer and Love Island 2021 hopeful Jake Cornish.

Love Island is back for 2021 with brand new batch of singletons looking for love, including water engineer Jake Cornish.

"I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single. The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it," he says.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's islander.

Who is Jake Cornish and how old is he?

Jake is a 24 year old water engineer from Weston-super-Mare, and recently came out of a long-term relationship.

His dream woman? Former TOWIE star Billie Faiers. "She is my dream woman," he says. "I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her. I can’t remember what I messaged her. She’s a lady, she’s just lush.

What is Jake Cornish's Instagram?

You can find Jake on Instagram at @jakecornish7.

What has Jake Cornish said about Love Island?

"Looks wise, always gone for blondes," he says ahead of his search for love.

"But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you. I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone. Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!"

When is Love Island back on?

Love Island returns on Monday 28th June, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.