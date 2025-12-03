Jada Pinkett Smith hit with $3million lawsuit by Will Smith’s friend

Jada Pinkett Smith hit with $3million lawsuit by Will Smith’s friend. Picture: Getty Images

Why is Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, allegedly being sued by his long-term friend, Bilaal Salaam? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Jada Pinkett Smith is reportedly being sued by her husband, Will Smith’s long-term friend, Bilaal Salaam, according to TMZ.

The actress is said to have been called out in a lawsuit by the old friend, and he is asking for $3 million (£2.2 million) in damages.

The case is an accusatory one in which Bilaal makes some bold accusations, some concerning the infamous Oscars moment where Will assaulted Chris Rock on stage.

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith. Picture: Getty Images

Will and Jada have not been free from criticism over the years, but this case in particular appears to be personal, with it coming from someone who used to be in their inner circle.

So, what exactly has Bilaal Salaam accused Jada of?

Here are all the details.

Why is Jada Pinkett Smith being sued by Will Smith’s friend, Bilaal Salaam?

Bilal Salaam with Serena Williams & Jada Pinkett Smith. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @bopulent

The longtime friend of Will has accused the actress and singer of quite a few things, which he argues caused him financial loss, health issues and reputational harm.

Bilaal has accused Jada of intentional infliction of emotional distress, with multiple separate incidents where he alleges Will’s wife threatened him with physical violence and coercion.

Specifically, he references the aftermath of the Oscars scandal, where he claims the ‘Girls Trip’ star launched a ‘retaliatory campaign’ after he refused to assist in the crisis management of the incident.

Jada pinkett Smith & Will. Picture: Getty Images

This is pinpointed as the moment their 40-year friendship severely declined, and they are no longer friends.

Bilaal also said that Jada forced him to sign an NDA concerning discussing her own personal business.

The ex-friend went on a podcast back in 2023 where he made bold, inflammatory claims about Will’s sexuality and relations with fellow actor Duane Martin.

Bilaal Salam & Jada. Picture: Youtube via Unwine with Tasha & Getty Images

At the time, Jada spoke out calling the allegations ‘ridiculous’ and suggesting she was going to be filing a lawsuit, which she didn’t.

He said that everything got much worse following that interview.

As a result, he is asking the courts for $3 million (£2.2 million) for emotional distress, claiming this whole alleged scandal caused ‘the complete derailment of his personal life and career’.