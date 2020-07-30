Jada Pinkett-Smith deletes all of her Instagram posts in powerful statement

Jada Pinkett-Smith is demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Picture: Getty

Why did Jada Pinkett-Smith delete her Instagram posts? What is Jada Pinkett-Smith's Instagram? Here's everything you need to know.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has completely erased all pictures from her Instagram feed and replaced them with posts demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

'Girls Trip' actress Jada, 48 - whose feed was previously flooded stunning selfies and family photos - now only has three pictures and one IGTV remaining in support of Taylor.

The message across the posts reads 'Justice for Breonna Taylor', while the IGTV video is a 2-and-a-half minute clip featuring Breonna Taylor’s mother explaining what happened to her.

Jada Pinkett-Smith's posts have been placed by a message demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Picture: Instagram/jadapinkettsmith

Jada also shared a video of Breonna's mother explaining what happened to her daughter. Picture: Instagram/jadapinkettsmith

Breonna, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was shot dead by police officers who entered her Louisville apartment carrying out a no-knock search warrant on 13th March 2020.

Officers used a battering ram to force their way into the home and exchanged gunfire with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, before shooting a sleeping Breonna eight times.

The murders of Breonna, as well as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery among others, sparked protests across the world in the fight against racial injustice and police brutality.

Jada Pinkett-Smith is demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, who was murdered in her Louisville home back in March. Picture: Getty

In June, Beyoncé penned an open letter to the Louisville Metro Police Department calling for Breonna's killers to be charged.

"Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a Black woman’s life. I urge you to use that power," wrote the singer.

"Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy. With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it."

Following public outcry, Louisville Metro Council voted to ban warrants allowing police to lawfully justify their forced entry, known as "Breonna's Law". However, her killers have not yet been arrested.