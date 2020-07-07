Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk on August Alsina: how to watch & when is it airing?

7 July 2020, 16:10 | Updated: 7 July 2020, 16:23

Jada Pinkett-Smith is taking herself to the Red Table Talk to address the August Alsina affair claims.
Jada Pinkett-Smith is taking herself to the Red Table Talk to address the August Alsina affair claims. Picture: Facebook/Getty

Jada Pinkett-Smith has announced a special episode of Red Table Talk where she will address claims she cheated on husband Will Smith with singer August Alsina.

Jada Pinkett-Smith has revealed she will be addressing claims she cheated on husband Will Smith with singer August Alsina during an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk.

Jada Pinkett-Smith to address August Alsina affair claims on Red Table Talk

Shortly after Alsina exposed their alleged affair, the 48-year-old actress tweeted: "There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table."

Last week, Alsina, 27, claimed during an interview that Jada's husband Will Smith, 51 had given him his "blessing" to go ahead with his alleged romance with the mother-of-two.

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," he said. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it - so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody."

Both Jada and Will denied the claims, which resulted in Alsina later doubling up on his statement.

When does Red Table Talk air?

Red Table Talk episodes are generally uploaded on Wednesdays in full, with teasers being uploaded to the Facebook Watch page in the days leading up to the episode.

Red Table Talk is hosted by Jada, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris (a.k.a. Gammy) and her 19-year-old daughter, Willow - three generations of women coming together for some honest and personal conversation.

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett: Kids, open marriage claims and are they divorced?

Celebrities and notable people are often welcomed to the table to speak their truth, including Jada's husband Will who has appeared on the show a number of times to discuss their family and their relationship.

Previous guest include Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, T.I. and Tiny, Gabrielle Union, Ayesha Curry and even August Alsina, who spoke about his troubled past of drug addiction and trauma.

T.I. and his wife Tiny recently appeared on Red Table Talk after he said he took his 18-year-old daughter to the the doctor to "check her hymen".
T.I. and his wife Tiny recently appeared on Red Table Talk after he said he took his 18-year-old daughter to the the doctor to "check her hymen". Picture: Facebook

How do you watch Red Table Talk?

Red Table Talk is free to watch on Facebook's streaming service, Facebook Watch, on the official Red Table Talk page.

Previous episodes are available to watch at any time and can be found in the video section of the page. Topics featured on the show include overcoming adversity, race and identity, love and sex, self-healing and family.

Some of the most popular episodes include talks with women who survived abuse at the hands of disgraced singer R. Kelly, the women of the Curry basketball dynasty and Smith family friend Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn spoke one-on-one with Jada just days after she was accused of hooking up with Khloe Kardashian's on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson to speak her truth after heavy media speculation.

Who is on Red Table Talk?

It's unclear at the moment whether Jada will be joined by her co-hosts Gammy and Willow - or August himself - for the special episode addressing her alleged affair.

