Jacob Elordi: Age, where he’s from, height & net worth

Jacob Elordi: Age, where he’s from, height & net worth. Picture: Getty Images

Jacob Elordi is one of the hit stars of Euphoria alongside Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and Alexa Demie. But he’s also been linked to many famous women, including Kendall Jenner and Teyana Taylor, after attending Coachella. But how old is he? How tall? And what is his net worth? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Jacob Elordi is one of the most-talked about Hollywood stars following his role in Euphoria, as well as being linked to some recognisable women, including Kendall Jenner and Olivia Jade – but where is he from? And how old is he?

The actor first entered the mainstream following his role in The Kissing Booth, and his success only increased from there, recently starring in the award-winning movie Frankenstein as well as Wuthering Heights alongside Margot Robbie.

Jacob Elordi. Picture: Getty Images

Considered one of the most eligible bachelors, being linked to a few recognisable names, dating rumours sparked after being seen with Kendall Jenner at Coachella.

But what about the actor himself? How old is he? How tall? And what is his net worth?

Here are all the details.

How old is Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Elordi. Picture: Getty Images

Jacob was born on June 26th 1997.

This makes him 28 years old at the time of writing.

Where is Jacob Elordi from?

Jacob Elordi. Picture: Getty Images

Jacob is Australian.

He was originally born in Brisbane, leaving for the US back in 2017 when he was 19 to kickstart his acting career.

How tall is Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Elordi. Picture: Getty Images

The Euphoria actor's height is perhaps one of the most talked about characteristics; fans are shocked when they see him standing next to shorter celebrities.

The Australian is 6ft 5, saying he often feels ‘nervous’ about his height in Hollywood, worried he towers over co-stars.

What is Jacob Elordi’s net worth?

Jacob Elordi. Picture: Getty Images

Following his success in projects like Frankenstein and Saltburn, he is now one of the most desirable actors in the movie industry.

Alongside acting, he is a brand ambassador for a few luxury companies, most recently joining Bottega.

He is estimated to be worth around $4 million (£2.9 million), but this could be a lot higher because of recent success.