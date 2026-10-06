J. Cole The Fall-Off UK Tour 2026 Setlist

J.Cole The Fall-Off Tour 2026 Setlist. Picture: Getty Images

J. Cole is heading to London, Manchester, Birmingham, and more, set to perform all of his hit songs in concert. The UK tour has been selling tickets fast and is coming up soon! So what J. Cole songs are on the setlist?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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J. Cole is finally embarking on the UK leg of his 2026 ‘The Fall-Off’ tour, set to perform all of his biggest songs in London, Manchester and more – but what songs are on J. Cole’s 2026 tour setlist?

The ‘No Role Modelz’ rapper hasn’t toured in the UK since 2017, making it almost an entire decade since his British fans have got to see him perform in concert.

His most recent album ‘The Fall-Off’ reflects on his decades-long career and is a project for the real fans!

J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

J. Cole is sure to put on an unforgettable show, and the fans want to know what songs he will be performing.

Here is the full setlist.

Full setlist for J.Cole’s UK ‘The Fall-Off’ Tour setlist

J. Cole is set to perform for around 2 hours of all of his newest and best songs.

Here is the setlist:

J. Cole. Picture: Press Release

1. 39 Intro

2. Two Six

3. SAFETY

4. Run a Train / Poor Thang

5. Legacy

6. A Tale of 2 Citiez

7. Fire Squad / WHO TF IZ U

8. Old Dog/ Raise Up

9. MIDDLE CHILD

10. a lot

11. Johnny P's Caddy

12. Lights Please

13. 2Face

14. In the Morning

15. Nobody's Perfect

16. Work Out

17. Can't Get Enough

18. The London

19. She Knows

20. The Let Out

21. Bombs in the Ville/Hit the Gas

22. Wet Dreamz

23. G.O.M.D.

24. Life Sentence

25. Love Yourz

26. Power Trip

27. Planez

28. No Role Modelz

29. Quik Stop