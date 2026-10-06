J. Cole The Fall-Off UK Tour 2026 Setlist
6 October 2026, 13:04
J. Cole is heading to London, Manchester, Birmingham, and more, set to perform all of his hit songs in concert. The UK tour has been selling tickets fast and is coming up soon! So what J. Cole songs are on the setlist?
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J. Cole is finally embarking on the UK leg of his 2026 ‘The Fall-Off’ tour, set to perform all of his biggest songs in London, Manchester and more – but what songs are on J. Cole’s 2026 tour setlist?
The ‘No Role Modelz’ rapper hasn’t toured in the UK since 2017, making it almost an entire decade since his British fans have got to see him perform in concert.
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His most recent album ‘The Fall-Off’ reflects on his decades-long career and is a project for the real fans!
J. Cole is sure to put on an unforgettable show, and the fans want to know what songs he will be performing.
Here is the full setlist.
Full setlist for J.Cole’s UK ‘The Fall-Off’ Tour setlist
J. Cole is set to perform for around 2 hours of all of his newest and best songs.
Here is the setlist:
1. 39 Intro
2. Two Six
3. SAFETY
4. Run a Train / Poor Thang
5. Legacy
6. A Tale of 2 Citiez
7. Fire Squad / WHO TF IZ U
8. Old Dog/ Raise Up
9. MIDDLE CHILD
10. a lot
11. Johnny P's Caddy
12. Lights Please
13. 2Face
14. In the Morning
15. Nobody's Perfect
16. Work Out
17. Can't Get Enough
18. The London
19. She Knows
20. The Let Out
21. Bombs in the Ville/Hit the Gas
22. Wet Dreamz
23. G.O.M.D.
24. Life Sentence
25. Love Yourz
26. Power Trip
27. Planez
28. No Role Modelz
29. Quik Stop