How much are J. Cole ‘The Fall-Off’ tour tickets & how to get presale

J. Cole has just announced his 2026 UK and world tour for his album ‘The Fall-Off’, taking over the London O2 Arena, as well as Manchester, Glasgow, and more. But how do you sign up for presale? & How much are tickets? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

J. Cole announced his 2026 UK tour ‘The Fall-Off’, coming to 6 UK venues including London, Manchester, and Birmingham – but how much are tickets? & Is there a presale?

The ‘Fall-Off’, released in early February, is reportedly the rapper's last-ever album, suggesting that this upcoming tour could be his last.

J. Cole is one of the most-respected artists in the hip-hop game, remaining relevant and serving hits for over 15 years.

While he has consistently released music, he hasn’t actually toured at all since 2022, this being his US tour alongside 21 Savage.

However, it has been even longer since J. Cole has been to the UK for a tour, it being almost a decade. His last UK tour was for his 2015 release ‘4 Your Eyez Only’.

His ‘The Fall-Off’ 2026 tour is set to be fans' first sighting of him in 9 years, and he is sure to put on a show to remember.

The North-Carolina rapper is even coming to Nottingham, Glasgow, and Birmingham, making sure to cater to all of his fans.

But how do you make sure you get tickets?

Here are all the details.

Is there a presale for J. Cole’s ‘The Fall-Of’ UK tour? How do you sign up?

The ‘Work Out’ rapper is set for over 50 dates across the world, with 6 huge dates.

There is a presale available for sign-up here.

The presale begins on February 18th at 9 am with the general sale beginning on 20th February at the same time.

All fans have to do is give their contact details to receive a pre-sale code.

How much are tickets for J. Cole’s ‘The Fall-Off’ 2026 tour?

Because tickets aren’t on sale just yet, it is hard to estimate what the price range will be.

However, based on similar artists' recent UK tours, like Central Cee, D-Block Europe’s recent tours, fans can rest assured that there should be some affordable options.

Tickets have ranged from £60-£200; however, they could be a lot more considering that it could be his last tour, and it is his first tour in the country for 9 years.