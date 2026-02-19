J. Cole ‘The Fall-Off’ tour: Support act & set list rumours
19 February 2026, 11:35
J. Cole is coming to the UK on his ‘The Fall-Off’ 2026 tour, with presale tickets selling fast. He is coming to London’s O2, Manchester and a few more UK cities. But who else is performing with him? & What songs are on the setlist? Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
J. Cole announced his ‘The Fall-Off’ 2026 tour, coming to the UK in Autumn 2026, with the presale showing how in demand the rapper is – but who is the support act on the tour? & What is J. Cole’s setlist?
The rapper hasn’t toured in the UK for almost a decade, last touring way back in 2017.
This tour is assumed to be his last headline tour, with ‘The Fall-Off’ reportedly his last ever album release.
The project dropped to rave reviews, featuring tracks ‘Run A Train’ with Future, and ‘Two Six’, which are already becoming fan favourites.
With this being such an iconic tour for J. Cole, feeling like the wind-down before an unconfirmed retirement, he is sure to pull out all of the stops for his British fans who have not seen him in so long.
So, who is he bringing out with him? And what songs is he performing?
Here are all the details.
Who is the support act for J. Cole’s ‘The Fall-Off’ 2026 UK tour?
J. Cole has collaborated with some huge names being hugely respected in the industry for his talents.
From Tems to Drake, he has many options for some extra-special guest appearances on his tour.
While support acts typically spotlight upcoming talents, because of the scale of J. Cole’s fame, the opening acts could certainly be someone who is also a big artist in their own right.
Artists tend to have different support acts for different legs of world tours, so he could choose an American or British artist for his UK stretch.
Respected names like Joey Bada$$, Loyle Carner and JID would make a good fit for the show; however, he has done joint tours with bigger artists like 21 Savage before.
So, whilst we don’t know just yet, it could quite literally be anyone with the respect that J.Cole demands.
What is the setlist for J. Cole’s ‘The Fall-Off’ 2026 UK tour?
J. Cole has released seven albums, with all of them reaching number one on the Billboard 200.
With over 300 songs, it is hard to narrow down which ones he will perform for what could be his last tour ever.
Here is a speculative setlist, combining his new music with his all-time best.
29 Intro/ Two Six
SAFETY
Run A Train
WHO TF IZ U
Poor Thang
Bunce Road Blues
39 Intro
Crocodile Tearz
Old Dog
Life Sentence
No Role Modelz
Power Trip
Middle Child
Love Yourz
In the Morning
A Tale of 2 Citez
G.O.M.D
Apparently
She knows
95 South
Crooked Smile
Nobody’s Perfect
Wet Dreamz
Lights Please
January 28th
Work Out
The Let Out
We’ll keep this page updated when the confirmed setlist is out!