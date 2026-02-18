J. Cole ‘The Fall-Off' Tour seating plan & view from my seat
18 February 2026, 13:02
J. Cole’s last album, ‘The Fall-Off’, is coming on tour, set to take over London’s O2, Manchester, Birmingham, and Nottingham. Presale is on sale, giving fans an idea of ticket prices. But what does the view look like from your seat? Or standing? Here are all the details.
J. Cole’s 2026 UK ‘The Fall-Off’ tour has begun its presale, coming to London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Nottingham, coming this Autumn to some iconic stages, including The O2 Arena and Co-Op Live Arena.
The artist is going on his first tour to the UK in almost a decade, his last tour being for his 2017 album ‘4 Your Eyez Only’.
The ‘Work Out’ artist is doing eight dates up and down the UK, taking to The O2 stage for three nights, in the Autumn.
With ‘The Fall-Off’ reportedly J. Cole’s last album, fans are worried this could be his last tour, so they are going to extra measures to secure tickets.
While general sale doesn’t begin until February 20th, presale has already begun, giving fans an idea of ticket prices.
But what do the views look like for different venues?
Here are all the details.
What is the seating plan and view for J. Cole’s ‘The Fall-Off’ UK tour in the London O2 Arena?
J. Cole is performing at London’s O2 Arena for two nights in October.
The ‘No Role Modelz’ rapper will be there on October 18th and 20th, as well as a newly added date on November 2nd.
The seating plan is:
Here are 3 examples of views from the nosebleeds, first-tier seating, and standing.
Nosebleeds
Seated
Standing
What is the seating plan and view for J. Cole’s ‘The Fall-Off’ UK tour in the Manchester Co-Op Live Arena?
The 41-year-old is performing at Manchester’s biggest arena venue, with roughly 23,500 fans set to crowd Co-Op Live.
J. Cole will be performing on October 28th and 29th.
Here are 3 examples of views from the nosebleeds, first-tier seating, and standing.
Seating Plan for Co-op Live Arena, Manchester
Nosebleeds
Seated
Standing
What is the seating plan and view J. Cole’s ‘The Fall-Off’ UK tour in the Nottingham Motorpoint Arena?
The North Carolina rapper is headlining at Nottingham’s biggest concert venue, to up to 10,000 fans.
He will be taking to the stage on October 31st.
Here are 3 examples of views from the nosebleeds, first-tier seating, and standing.
Seating Plan of Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Nosebleeds
Seated
Standing
What is the seating plan and view J. Cole’s ‘The Fall-Off’ UK tour in the Birmingham Utilita Arena?
J. Cole is performing in the Midlands this October 25th, taking to the iconic Utilita Arena stage.
Here are 3 examples of views from the nosebleeds, first-tier seating, and standing.
Seating Plan of Utilita Arena in Birmingham
Nosebleeds
Seated
Standing
So, with all the excitement of J. Cole’s return to the UK, fans are overjoyed, but make sure you not only can secure a ticket, but one with a good view!