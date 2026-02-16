J. Cole, ‘The Fall-Off’, 2026 Tour: UK dates, tickets and presale

J. Cole, ‘The Fall-Off’, 2026 Tour: UK dates, tickets and presale. Picture: Getty Images and Press

J. Cole returned with his new album ‘The Fall-Off’, which is set to be his last. While his retirement is undetermined, the rapper has just announced a world tour in 2026. How do you get tickets? And is there a presale? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

J. Cole has just announced a world tour, with some extra-special UK dates, for his latest album release, ‘The Fall-Off.The ‘No Role Modelz’ star is known for being an incredible performer, known for his storytelling skills.

He hasn’t been on a tour since his previous album, ‘The Off Season,’ back in 2022, touring with 21 Savage across the US.

That being said, J. Cole has not performed in the UK since 2017, on his ‘4 Your Eyez Only World Tour’, meaning it has been almost a decade since fans have seen him on British soil.

J. Cole tour. Picture: Press Release

So, how do you get tickets, and is there a presale?

What are the dates for J. Cole’s ‘The Fall-Off’ tour?

J. Cole is performing on 6 different dates in the UK, stopping in 5 different cities.

Set to take to the stage in some of the country's most iconic venues, fans are sure to be happy with the upcoming tour.

J. Cole. Picture: Press Release

The UK Dates are:

19th October | London, O2 Arena

20th October | London, O2 Arena

25th October | Birmingham, Utilita Arena

26th October | Glasgow, OVO Hydro Glasgow

28th October | Manchester, Co-Op Live Manchester

31st October | Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

How to get tickets for J. Cole’s 2026 ‘The Fall-Off Tour’?

Presale for this tour begins on February 18th, at 9am.

It is available from here.

Tickets go on sale February 20th at 9 am.

You can purchase tickets from here.