Does J. Cole have kids & who is his wife?

Does J. Cole have kids & who is his wife? Picture: Getty Images

J. Cole has just released his last-ever album, ‘The Fall-Off’, and is notorious for his role in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef. But is he married? And how many kids does he have? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

J. Cole is one of the most-respected rappers in the hip-hop game, with his most recent album ‘The Fall-Off’ solidifying his legacy.

The rapper was born in Germany, moving to North Carolina at just eight-months old.

He is a two-time Grammy winner, with 7 iconic studio albums ranging from ‘KOD’ to ‘2014 Forest Hills Drive’.

J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

But whilst we know about his music career, what about his private life?

Here are all the details.

Who is J. Cole’s wife? Is he married?

J. Cole & wife, Melissa Hehlot. Picture: Social

J. Cole, whose real name is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, has been in a long-term relationship with his college sweetheart, Melissa Heholt.

The pair initially met around 2003, when they both were attending St. John's University in Queens, New York.

She is an entrepreneur who owns an events planning organisation.

J. Cole and his wife. Picture: Social

They tied the knot back in 2015, in a secret ceremony that the ‘No Role Modelz’ artist accidentally revealed in an interview the year after.

Melissa is the inspiration behind lots of his lyrics.

How many kids does J. Cole have?

J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

J. Cole is a father of two with his wife.He has two sons, whom Melissa and the rapper keep very private.

His eldest son was born in 2018.

After the first birth, Cole said: “I changed my life in order to get ready to have a family and to have a son.”

J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

His second boy was born between 2019 and 2020, with him rapping in his song ‘Sacrifices’ about the boy being on the way.

He rapped: “She gave me the gift of my son, and plus we got one on the way.”

J. Cole is a loving father who is very happy to have been blessed with his small family and has put great effort into keeping their lives much more private than his own.