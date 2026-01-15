J. Cole’s new album ‘The Fall-Off’: Release date, tracklist & vinyl

J. Cole’s new album ‘The Fall-Off’: Release date, tracklist & vinyl. Picture: Getty Images

J. Cole has announced his return to music with a single and a new album announcement. The artist dropped the surprise track, ‘Disc 2 Track 2’ with a music video. So, when is J. Cole dropping ‘The Fall-Off’? & Is ‘The Fall Off’ J Cole’s last album? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

J.Cole teases new album

J. Cole is back with a brand-new album, ‘Fall Out’, and single ‘Disc 2 Track 2’, with the rapper claiming it to be his ‘last’ ever album, with the release date being not far off - here is everything we know.

The rapper hasn’t dropped an album in almost 2 years, with ‘Might Delete Later’ considered a success, despite not performing as well as his iconic releases ‘2014 Forest Hills Drive’ and ‘4 Your Eyez Only’.

The ‘Déjà Vu’ artist has stayed out of the spotlight for the last few years, following his retraction from the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, taking back his diss track ‘7 Minute Drill’.

J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

Fans are excited for his return, but with news of it being his last, fans' emotions are mixed.

But when is he dropping the new album? And is it his last?

Here are all the details.

When is J. Cole dropping his new album ‘The Fall Off’?

J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

The rapper dropped a surprise trailer on his social media on January 14th.

Sharing an album trailer, album cover, and new song with his 8 million Instagram followers, hyping them up for what is set out to be the return of one of ‘The Big Three’.

In the trailer, the 40-year-old can be seen doing mundane activities like washing a car, and eating in a diner, with a philosophical voiceover of someone talking about the ‘fall off’ of certain celebrities, seemingly referring to how fans have felt towards himself over the last couple of years.

The voiceover says: “Everything is supposed to go away eventually… This guy used to be famous, and then he fell off. What happened? Instead of thinking it’s kinda crazy they got famous in the first place—so few people reach that level—that yes, of course it’s not going to last forever.”

‘The Fall-Off’ is set to drop on February 6th.

Is J Cole’s new album, ‘The Fall-Off, ’ his last?

J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

Along with the announcement, the rapper dropped the track ‘Disc 2 Track 2’, with a quote on the opening.

The quote reads: “For the past 10 years, this album has been handcrafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work. To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first.”

He continued: “I had no way of knowing how much time, focus, and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line. I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to hip hop.”

J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

It is the line ‘to do on my last what I was unable to do on my first’ that has fans worried this could be the last music we hear from the North Carolina musician.

J Cole is intentionally vague with the quote, but taking it for what it is, it does seem that he is saying this will be his last project.

However, without confirmation from the rapper himself, it is hard to believe, and he is sure to clarify in the upcoming weeks prior to the album’s release.

What is J Cole’s new album, ‘The Fall Off’, tracklist?

J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

While the details are few and far between at this stage, there have been a few singles that he has released over the last two years which are safe to assume will be on the new album.

The new track ‘Disc 2 Track 2’ is also on the album.

So far the tracklist is:

1. 19852. DISC 2 TRACK 2

3. Who The F**k Is You?

4. War Games

5. Port Antonio

6. cLOUDs

Where can you buy J Cole’s ‘The Fall-Off’ exclusive vinyl?

J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

Alongside the album and single drop, J Cole announced an extra-special vinyl would be available for purchase as well.

The vinyl’s first edition is said to be the only vinyl ‘in this form’, as an exclusive special for the die-hard fans.

The description read: “This is the first-ever pressing of The Fall-Off. This limited edition was assembled under the strongest security measures possible in hopes to preserve the reveal of album artwork and music until the moment they were intended to be released. Production demanded full scale, around-the-clock security in multiple facilities across North America to provide the best chance of success. With special packaging modifications, we are calling this first pressing the 'Stealth Edition,' and it will be the only time the album will be available in this form."

You can pre-order the vinyl here.