Who is Ivanna Ortiz? Rihanna’s shooter goes viral for threats to singer weeks before shooting

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s house was shot whilst she and her kids were home. The shooter has been named as Ivanna Ortiz, and videos of the shooting suspect have been going viral. But was Rihanna shot? & What is the shooter being charged with? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

The suspect who shot at Rihanna’s house has been named as Ivanna Ortiz, following the shooting that took place whilst the singer and her kids were at the house. Videos have since resurfaced and gone viral for her premeditated distaste for Rihanna.

The shooting took place on March 8th and involved Ivanna firing several rounds into the side of the Bajan artist’s house.

The scary news frightened fans initially, especially when it was discovered that the 38-year-old and her children were at home at the time.

It was later confirmed that Rihanna was not shot and no one was harmed.

Images of the bullet holes in the side of the Beverly Hills mansion have shown the malicious intent the shooter had.

Fortunately, the suspect was arrested at the scene, and is currently in custody, but fans are now increasingly concerned as videos have surfaced of Ivana sharing wild claims.

But who is she? And why has she been going viral?

Here are all the details.

Who is the Rihanna shooting suspect, Ivanna Ortiz & what was her motive?

Ivanna Ortiz was arrested for attempted murder on March 8th, after allegedly shooting multiple rounds into the celebrity home, with her bail set at a staggering $10 million!

In viral videos that have been circulating on social media, the woman can be seen ranting about her personal hatred for Rihanna, believing the singer to have it out for her, and claiming ‘God was telling her to kill her’.

In one disturbing video, she says: “Rihanna, when you die, God is taking me to my future. You want to kill me. Shut the f**k up, shut the f**k up. Yeah, she’s a witch, she’s a witch, I’m a watchman, get that stupid girl out of here.”

This is Ivanna Ortiz, the woman who tried to take Rihanna’s life. Here she is in a video from a month ago expressing her dislike for Rihanna…. pic.twitter.com/6hIgEgopvl — ۟ (@headnavy) March 9, 2026

In another, she says: “'Cause her faith is the devil, Rihanna’s faith is the devil. I don’t like her, and she’s always trying to steal from me…she only did her little music thing so she could do her little witchcraft.”

TMZ spoke to Hal Roen, her ex-husband's attorney, who claimed that the 35-year-old had previously been ‘Baker Acted’, meaning she was submitted to a psychiatric facility against her own will.

She is also accused of losing custody of her 10-year-old for the same reason, with her legally allowed no contact with the boy.

The mugshot of 35 year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz who shot at Rihanna’s home in Los Angeles has been released. pic.twitter.com/i2mrAk8SW5 — Pop Stuff (@ThePopStuff) March 9, 2026

While she is sure to go to trial for the claims of attempted murder, her fate is undecided.

The fans have been rallying behind the singer, concerned for her safety and angry that the situation has happened.

One fan commented: “I hope she gets the help she needs in prison.

It just so happens Rihanna is the object of her fixation but more deranged people like this walk among us…at least she’s in custody.”

Another said: “This is why ‘internet beefs’ are sometimes actually terrifying.”Rihanna is yet to comment on the situation.