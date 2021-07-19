'Power' actor Isaiah Stokes indicted for murder in fatal New York shooting

19 July 2021, 11:02

'Power' actor Isaiah Stokes indicted for murder in fatal New York shooting. Picture: Getty

The actor has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting in Queens, New York.

Isaiah Stokes—who plays the character Mozzy in Power—has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a man in Queens, New York. The shooting took place in February.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 41-year-old actor was found guilty of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Stokes is set to be sentenced today (Monday 19th Jul) in which he’s facing 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

The actor and rapper was accused of shooting 37-year-old Tyrone Jones on Feb. 7 in Jamaica, Queens.

Isaiah Stokes was reportedly seen on surveillance footage firing "nearly eleven shots" at a man in February.
Isaiah Stokes was reportedly seen on surveillance footage firing "nearly eleven shots" at a man in February. Picture: Getty

Stokes is allegedly seen ambushing Jones and opening fire on a parked Jeep Grand Cherokee in broad daylight on the surveillance footage.

The video also shows Stokes firing 11 rounds into the vehicle before he fled the scene.

Jones immediately tried to attend to his wounds, but was pronounced dead by EMS. Jones lived roughly about a mile and a half from the site of the fatal shooting.

At the moment, prosecutors are unsure of why Stokes shot Jones, as they haven't identified a connection between them before the incident.

“The defendant is accused of unloading nearly eleven shots during this brazen afternoon shooting,” D.A. Melinda Katz said in a statement.

“Gun violence is all too prevalent in our neighborhoods. We will not allow it to become the norm” Katz added.

Isaiah Stokes is a rapper as well as an actor.
Isaiah Stokes is a rapper as well as an actor. Picture: Getty

What shows has Isiah Stokes starred in?

Stokes’s most recent acting role was in 2019 on Power.

The actor began his acting career in mid-2000s and has appeared on TV shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Boardwalk Empire, The Americans, Blue Bloods, and The Mysteries of Laura, and many more.

He also is a music artist, who raps under the name Isaiah.

