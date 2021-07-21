Young M.A pregnancy rumours explained

Young M.A responds to rumours that she is pregnant. Picture: Getty

Fans have gone wild after rumours spread that Young M.A is pregnant.

Social media erupted after it trended that 29 year old rapper Young M.A is pregnant.

However, hours after shocked tweets and memes circulated the internet - the star responded to the rumours.

Fans were shocked after news spread that 'OOOUUU' rapper Young M.A was expecting her first child.

The rumours begun after the rapper spoke about her plans for the future in an interview with Headkrack on Dish Nation.

When asked whether kids were on the cards for her, she responded "Absolutely!" before saying she would like to start a family after marriage.

Rumours have spread that the rap star is pregnant. Picture: Getty

When asked how many children, the rapper responded saying "I want a boy first, then a girl. That's it. I'd rather a boy first.".

Young M.A then justified her choice, continuing: "I told my girl this. I'd rather a boy first, because he'd be the one taking care of his little sister and he got to hold it down.".

She concluded saying: "That's how it was with me and my brother.".

Young M.A shared that she would like two children. Picture: Getty

However, Twitter users assumed this meant the star had a baby on the way causing rumours about the rapper to go viral.

One fan tweeted: "Young Ma is now Young Mama" whilst another joked Nick Cannon may be the fathers - humouring the fact he has had four children in the last six months.

Young Ma is now Young Mama 😂😂😂😂 — Mr. Pressdent 🇬🇭 (@Korsogyimi) July 21, 2021

Young M.A pregnant? I bet Nick Cannon knows something about it. — SToKED ™ (@AlexanderKing4L) July 21, 2021

However Young M.A was quick to respond and shut down the rumours, taking to Instagram to say: "Of course my girl is the one that's gone be pregnant".

"Y'all bored lol but I get it... sell ya stories" she continued.

Concluding, the star said: "and we workin on one now".

Young M.A shut down the rumours. Picture: Instagram

Young M.A was previously linked to model and actress Mya Yafai, however it's rumoured that the two are no longer together.