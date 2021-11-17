Is Mike Tyson really dead? Boxer's toad venom drug trip explained
17 November 2021, 16:59
Fans are confused after the Boxer 'died' during a psychedelic drug trip – leading many to think Tyson had passed away.
Mike Tyson 'dead' has been trending since the American professional boxer detailed his wildest psychedelic drug experience.
The 55-year-old legendary boxer attended Wonderland – a Miami conference dedicated to psychedelics, micro-dosing and medicine.
Tyson was a key speaker on the panel, alongside mental health advocate Lamar Odom. Here's what went down...
-
What did Mike Tyson say about him 'dying'?
Mike Tyson spoke at Wonderland: Miami, which took place from November 8-9, 2021 at The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.
During the event, Tyson spoke openly with The Post about his experience with psychedelics, revealing the long-term effects he's suffered with.
"I ‘died’ during my first trip," he said.
Tyson continued: "In my trips I’ve seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep."
Revealing what drug he took, Tyson said "The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date."
Four years ago, Tyson was reportedly at a point in his life where he was struggling and did not feel happy. He expressed he was overweight and used drugs as a coping mechanism.
The star revealed that a friend had dared him to try toad venom.
"I did it as a dare," he began."I was doing heavy drugs like cocaine, so why not? It’s another dimension.
"Before I did the toad, I was a wreck. The toughest opponent I ever faced was myself. I had low self-esteem," he continued.
Tyson added: "People with big egos often have low self-esteem. We use our ego to subsidize that. The toad strips the ego."
According to the publication, Tyson has tripped on toad 53 times.
But now, the boxer has found his happiness in rekindling his love for boxing, focusing on his health and reconnecting with his family.
-
Is Mike Tyson really dead?
No. Mike Tyson is not dead.
Fans became confused thinking the boxer had passed, due to the headlines containing the word 'dead' beside the star's name – leading many to think Mike Tyson had died.
However, he is still very much alive and breathing.
The account he told at the Wonderland: Miami was about him "dying" during a psychedelic drug trip, once intoxicated.
However, he has not physically passed away.