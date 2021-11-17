Is Mike Tyson really dead? Boxer's toad venom drug trip explained

What did Mike Tyson say about him 'dying'?

Mike Tyson spoke at Wonderland: Miami, which took place from November 8-9, 2021 at The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

During the event, Tyson spoke openly with The Post about his experience with psychedelics, revealing the long-term effects he's suffered with.

Mike Tyson is a former professional boxer, media personality, and businessman. Picture: Getty

"I ‘died’ during my first trip," he said.

Tyson continued: "In my trips I’ve seen that death is beautiful. Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep."

Revealing what drug he took, Tyson said "The toad has taught me that I’m not going to be here forever. There’s an expiration date."

Four years ago, Tyson was reportedly at a point in his life where he was struggling and did not feel happy. He expressed he was overweight and used drugs as a coping mechanism.

The star revealed that a friend had dared him to try toad venom.

Mike Tyson is a member of both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame. Picture: Getty

"I did it as a dare," he began."I was doing heavy drugs like cocaine, so why not? It’s another dimension.

"Before I did the toad, I was a wreck. The toughest opponent I ever faced was myself. I had low self-esteem," he continued.

Tyson added: "People with big egos often have low self-esteem. We use our ego to subsidize that. The toad strips the ego."

According to the publication, Tyson has tripped on toad 53 times.

But now, the boxer has found his happiness in rekindling his love for boxing, focusing on his health and reconnecting with his family.