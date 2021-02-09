What is the 'I'm Busy' challenge on TikTok? Viral prank explained
9 February 2021, 14:14
How do you do the 'I'm Busy' Challenge on TikTok? Here's everything you need to know.
Celebrities have been jumping on one of the latest TikTok trends, taking the new 'I'm Busy' challenge to another level.
The new viral social media craze consists of a fun prank for TikTok users to partake in, with the use of their iPhone.
However, celebrities and influencers have used it to flaunt the their A-list contacts in their phonebook.
But what is the 'I'm Busy' challenge, and how do you do it?
-
What is the I'm Busy Challenge on TikTok?
While other challenges on TikTok, such as the 'Buss It', 'Junebug' and 'Silhouette' take a certain level of creativity and effort, the 'I'm Busy' challenge is very simple.
The most popular 'I'm Busy' challenges consists of high-profile celebrities FaceTiming several A-listers in their phone.
The twist comes when the call receiver picks up and the person doing the challenge quickly says: “I’m busy right now, I will have to call you back.”
In turn, the call receiver becomes confused as they’re left wondering why they were even called in the first place.
-
How do I do the 'I'm Busy' TikTok challenge?
Here are the instructions on how to do the 'I'm Busy' challenge on TikTok:
1. Get your iPhone out and FaceTime your friend.
2. When they answer, tell them you're busy and that you'll call them right back.
3. They'll probably respond with confusion and may say that you called them.
4. Then, you hang up abruptly after their response and FaceTime another contact.
-
Which celebrities have done the 'I'm Busy' challenge on TikTok?
Justine Skye
Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou
James Charles