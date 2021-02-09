What is the 'I'm Busy' challenge on TikTok? Viral prank explained

What is the 'I'm Busy' challenge on TikTok? Viral prank explained. Picture: Getty/TikTok

How do you do the 'I'm Busy' Challenge on TikTok? Here's everything you need to know.

Celebrities have been jumping on one of the latest TikTok trends, taking the new 'I'm Busy' challenge to another level.

The new viral social media craze consists of a fun prank for TikTok users to partake in, with the use of their iPhone.

However, celebrities and influencers have used it to flaunt the their A-list contacts in their phonebook.

But what is the 'I'm Busy' challenge, and how do you do it?