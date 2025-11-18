I’m A Celebrity: What is Vomit fruit & what does it taste like?

18 November 2025, 13:24 | Updated: 18 November 2025, 13:30

I’m A Celeb is back for 2025 with this year's cast featuring Ruby Wax, Aitch, Jack Osbourne, and Angry Ginge. But what is the vomit fruit in the eating challenge? And what does it taste and smell like? Here are all the details.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has returned to screens with the show featuring some of the nation's faves, including rapper Aitch, icon Ruby Wax, and Ozzy Osbourne’s son, Jack.

The infamous eating challenge featuring all manner of animal body parts, with Angry Ginge and Ruby taking it on headfirst and winning all 10 stars!

Whilst the campmates were sitting relaxing back in camp, the pair were left retching and hoping to keep the unusual food down.

One food that has sparked interest, though, is Ruby’s challenge of eating three pieces of the infamous vomit fruit.

But what is it?

What is Vomit Fruit from I’m A Celeb?

Vomit fruit is the nickname for the Asian fruit Noni (Morinda citrifolia).

It is famous for its pungent odour that is said to smell and taste like sick or strong cheese.

It has been seen before on the show, usually producing a disgusted reaction from celebrities, but this year, Ruby Wax seemed unfazed.

The fruit comes from Southeast Asia, as well as being grown around Australasia.

It is often only eaten in times of desperation, but can also be used for its powerful antioxidant, boosting the immune system, and increasing energy.

Who are the I'm A Celeb 2025 campmates? Full list of contestants:

The lineup is stacked this year from soap stars to Internet stars, here is the full lineup of the 2025 edition of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

  • Kelly Brook
  • Martin Kemp
  • Eddie Kadi
  • Alex Scott MBE
  • Angry Ginge
  • Jack Osbourne
  • Ruby Wax OBE
  • Aitch
