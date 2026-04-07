When was I’m A Celebrity South Africa filmed?

When was I’m A Celebrity South Africa filmed? Picture: ITV

The I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 cast features the likes of Beverly Callard, Seann Wilson and Ashley Roberts, but is it live or prerecorded? Where in South Africa is I’m A Celebrity filmed? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 debuted with its celebrity-studded cast, including Beverly Callard and Ashley Roberts, but is it pre-recorded or live? When was it filmed?

The show is its second-ever edition of the spin-off, which, instead of a first-time cast, gives fans their favourite campmates from throughout the years.

Angry Ginge was the most recently crowned King of the Jungle, only back in December 2025, but now the question turns to who is going to be the next?

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026. Picture: ITV

Premiering on April 6th, the show will be on at 9 pm every night, excluding weekends, up until its final on April 26th.

Following on from this year's cast member, Beverly Callard, sharing her cancer diagnosis in January, fans were confused with her appearance in the premiere episode.

This is because I’m A Celeb South Africa was pre-recorded, the show originally being filmed back in September 2025, before the OG season even aired.

Beverly Callard. Picture: ITV

Whilst confusing, as fans are used to voting live and influencing the challenges, this time round, fans are getting to see an extra-special live final.

In an exciting twist, the entire South Africa cast will join Ant & Dec in London for a live final, in which fans will get to choose who they want to win.

It is not yet certain who will be in the live final, as the celebrities themselves take turns in voting other campmates out.

The show is airing at 9 pm every weeknight up until April 26th.